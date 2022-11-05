Ayu leads Tambuwal, Bala Mohammed, Lamido, others on consultations to Bauchi

In continuation of its efforts to find a lasting solution to the internal crisis rocking its boat against the 2023 General elections, chieftains of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led by its embattled National Chairman, Iyiochia Ayu on Saturday converged in Bauchi for consultation.

The meeting was held behind closed at the Ramat House of the Bauchi Government House and was attended by the Director General of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Aminu Waziri Tambuwal.

Also in attendance is former Governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido as well as the host, Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir and his Deputy, Sen Baba Tela.

The meeting lasted for about 1hr 30 minutes after which they emerged to the embrace of anxious Journalists who had waited for the outcome.

But they refused to talk to the Journalists claiming that, “It was a meeting held in continuation of our consultations as party men. It is not meant for public consumption”.

Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir who spoke briefly simply stressed that, “We met to strategize on how to move our party, PDP forward, to concretize our plans for the 2023 General elections.”

He added that, “As the Vice Chairman of the Northern campaign council, the meeting was held here and we had fruitful and useful discussions.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Bandits Unleash Terror Across North

MURDEROUS bandits have swept through a number of communities in Benue, Kebbi and Bauchi states in a wave of terror that claimed several lives…

Withheld Salaries: ASUU UNIJOS Chapter Directs Members To Stay At Home

THE Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), University of Jos chapter, has directed its members to stay at home until their withheld salaries are paid…

How Oyo Jailbreak Suspects Made Millions From Kidnapping

A 26-year-old kidnap suspect, Abubakar Mohammed, a.k.a. Buyo, has explained how he escaped in a jailbreak in Oyo town in Oyo State in October 2021 and later joined a gang of kidnappers…





UNICEF Condemns Abduction Of 21 Kids In Katsina

THE United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has condemned the abduction of 21 children at a farm in Mairuwa community in Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State by bandits…

Insurgents Are Threats To 2023 Polls — El-Rufai

GOVERNOR Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has stated that banditry and insurgency are more serious in the NorthWest than in the North-East, saying the situation presented a clear danger to the 2023 elections and census if not nipped in the bud now…

Skit Maker, Cute Abiola Quits Navy For Entertainment

Popular online comedian and comic actor, Abdulgafar Ahmad, better known as Cute Abiola has announced that the Nigerian Navy has approved his exit from the force…