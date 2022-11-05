Withheld salaries: ASUU UNIJOS chapter directs members to stay at home

THE Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), University of Jos chapter, has directed its members to stay at home until their withheld salaries are paid.

The directive was contained in a statement issued by the chairman of the ASUU chapter, Associate Professor Lazarus Maigoro after its emergency congress on Friday.

“In view of the bottleneck placed by Ngige towards paying our members the backlog of our salaries, the congress of ASUU, University of Jos met today 4th November, 2022 and resolved to stay at home, though not on strike until the backlog of the withheld salaries are paid.

“For the avoidance of doubt, our members are back to work, willing and ready to work but are unable to work.

“Based on the revised academic calender for the 2020/2021 session approved by the senate of the univeristy, lectures should have started already but the challenge of lack of payment of salaries has constrained our members from going to the classroom to teach.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“What this implies is that the students who have resumed already will have to wait indefinitely while we wait for our withheld salaries to be paid to us, unfortunately. The struggle continues.”

The union explained that the strike was suspended ostensibly because of the court order that directed its members to resume work. It added that its members were law abiding coupled with some understanding on some of the contentious issues reached with the leadership of the House of Representatives led by the Rt. Hon Speaker, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila.





It further narrated that one of the issues agreed on at the meeting was that 50% of the eight months arrears of salaries would be paid to members immediately.