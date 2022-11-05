UNICEF condemns abduction of 21 kids in Katsina

THE United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has condemned the abduction of 21 children at a farm in Mairuwa community in Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State by bandits.

UNICEF Representative in Nigeria, Ms Cristian Munduate, while reacting to the abduction in a statement on Friday, called on the Federal Government and security agencies to ensure the rescue of the children.

“We call on the authorities to take necessary action to rescue the abducted children and reunite them with their families unhurt, and without delay,” Munduate said.

Her statement reads in part: “UNICEF is concerned about the report of the abduction of no fewer than 21 children at a farm in Mairuwa community, Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State, northwest Nigeria.

“Confirmed reports indicate the 21 children – 17 girls and four boys – aged between 15 and 18 were abducted last Sunday at about 12.30 p.m. by ‘bandits’.

“Abduction of children whether at home, at school, on the farm or anywhere else is reprehensible. Children should never be the target of violence, especially by anyone who should be protecting them.

“We call on the authorities to take necessary action to rescue the abducted children and reunite them with their families unhurt, and without delay.

“UNICEF also calls on the authorities to rescue other persons reported to have been kidnapped on the farm at the same time the children were abducted.

“This tragic incident is yet an indication of the danger children face by acts perpetrated by people who should protect them.”

