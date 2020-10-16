Suspected armed robbers kill mobile cop in Delta 

A mobile police officer believed to be attached to a Mobile Squadron outfit of the Warri Area Command has been shot dead by suspected armed robbers.

Reports say the mobile cop was shot dead at a Petrol Station in Etuwewe, Warri in Warri South Local Government Area on Thursday.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Onome Onovwakpoyeya, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), confirmed the killing late Thursday night to Tribune Online via phone call.

She, however, didn’t give the details of the slain police officer.

The corpse of the slain cop has reportedly been taken to a mortuary by operatives of the B Division.

It was gathered that the hoodlums made away with the deceased’s rifle.

Speaking on the incident, a senior police officer in Warri told Tribune Online that security in the area has become porous since the disbandment of the SARS outfit.

“The area has become porous since this protest started. Those guys helping us to patrol the place are the ones you people are saying should go.

“I really don’t know how we are going to cope. It’s so unfortunate,” the officer lamented.

