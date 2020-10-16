Stop politicising #ENDSARS protest, Lagos APC cautions PDP

Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has described as needless and irresponsible the politicisation of the ongoing nationwide protest against police brutality and SARS operatives by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

APC in a statement signed by its spokesman, Seye Oladejo said since the beginning of the protest, the party and Governor Sanwo-Olu have not only identified with the masses on the issues at stake but the governor had also presented it before President Muhammadu Buhari.

It stated that PDP was taking the advantage of the protest to cause mayhem because of the Lagos East Senatorial district.

The statement read, “Our attention has been drawn to the needless and irresponsible politicizing of the #ENDSARS nationwide protest by the opposition PDP.

“It will be recalled that the Lagos State government since the commencement of the protest march around different parts of the state has been supportive. Mr Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwoolu and his deputy have taken turns to address the protesters identifying with the issues at stake and assuring of the state government sympathy.

“The governor, in keeping with his promise, went ahead to present the terms of the resolution of the crisis to President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja. In addition, the state government ensured that all the protesters arrested were released.

“It is worthy of note that the most important responsibility of any worthwhile government is the protection of the lives and property of the citizens as guaranteed by the 1999 constitution.

“The #ENDSARS protest seeks to enforce this provision within the ambit of the citizens the fundamental human right to life and dignity.

“As a party, we’re all concerned about the incessant incidents of police brutality which largely remain unchecked. There’s no doubt that no one is immune against the lawlessness of a police force trained and sustained by the taxpayers money.

“However, the recent turn of events at the protest today gives serious cause for concern.

“The attack launched by hoodlums on armless and peaceful protesters was in bad taste.

The attempt in the social media, sponsored by the opposition PDP, to hold the state government responsible is to say the least, the height of bitter politics.

“However, our investigation has revealed that the PDP would like to take advantage of the spate of protest to cause mayhem because of the October by-elections in the Lagos East Senatorial district.

“Our intelligence has revealed the plans to unleash further attacks on the protesters, especially in the Kosofe Local Government in the days ahead.

As the ruling party, we’re mindful of our role to support the government especially as regards the citizens’ rights and the delivery of our electoral promises.”

The APC, however, tasked law enforcement agencies on the need to be alive to their responsibilities of adequately protecting lives and property of the citizenry.

“We wish to call on law enforcement agencies to be alive to their responsibility to protect the citizens of the state from any untoward development that can disrupt our peaceful co-existence. By the same token, the opposition party will be well counselled to revert to issue-based campaign that will make for healthy politicking.”

