Schneider Electric to reinforce capacity building for Nigerian engineers

Schneider Electric, a global specialist in energy management and digital transformation, has stated its readiness to reinforce capacity building initiatives in Nigeria for its indigenous engineers and new intakes.

The General Manager, Process Automation, Schneider Electric (West Africa) Ajibola Akindele, while reiterating Schneider’s commitment towards capacity building and local content entrenchment, stated that exposing the staff to technical training would translate into a multiplier effect on the immediate locality and beyond as they come back to train others and also provide technical services even to other African countries.

“We continue to expose our staff to foreign training and they return to train others back in Nigeria and service other African countries such as Ghana, Kenya, Cote d’ Ivoire and Uganda,” he said.

In addition to training for its engineers, Schneider Electric has commissioned a JAMB exam centre in Bonny Kingdom for the youths on the island and is also deploying subsidized training programs in electrical and solar energy for Nigerian youth to boost local competencies.

Ajibola also noted that asides capacity building; the company has over its 20 years of stay, supported Nigeria’s power and oil sector by providing ground-breaking technologies to improve power supply and operation efficiency in the Oil and Gas Sector.

He said: “Schneider Electric has over the years, supplied power and control processes equipment and critical infrastructure to support oil and gas industry operations, whether for LNG plants or FPSOs.

“Some of Schneider Electric’s offerings to the oil industry include control systems, SCADA, cybersecurity, software optimisation, asset performance and AI. Our activities also cover downstream operations like refineries solutions on controls and safety.”

Schneider Electric is the only NCEC Category A certified company in Nigeria in the areas of process control, safety, SCADA, telecoms, low and medium voltage electrical equipment. It also boasts of several certifications from different regions across the world, where it operates.

The company is an advocate of local content implementation, as 95 per cent of its employees are Nigerians. It also has over a hundred indigenous partners who undergo several trainings and certifications to deliver services on SE equipment.

