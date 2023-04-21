THE Amalgamated APC Support Groups (AASG), an alliance of about 2,000 All Progressives Congress (APC) support groups, has called on the president-elect, Senator Bola Tinubu, to form a strong economic team that will, in the first six months of his administration, transform the lives of Nigerians positively.

The leadership of the group made the call at an iftar (breaking of fast) event held on Tuesday at the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) headquarters in Abuja.

The director-general of the group, Dr Nasir Ladan Mohammed, said the iftar was about bringing the various groups together, irrespective of their religious or ethnic backgrounds, to celebrate the election victory of Tinubu.

Mohammed stated that the groups expect the president-elect to hit the ground running by forming a strong economic team which will not only arrest the negative political, social and economic indices in the country but also put Nigeria among the top economies in the world.

He said: “We want him to form a very strong economic team. Once we have a favourable economy, jobs for the unemployed, more money in circulation, a lot of industries, skill training and acquisition, social vices will be taken care of. The issue of security, cattle rustling, kidnapping, armed robbery, banditry and the rest of them will be curtailed once we have a good economy.

“We want him to concentrate on the economic aspect and the fact that he is a world renowned businessman and economist and an accomplished banker buttresses our belief. Once he has a good team, what is happening now will be a thing of the past.

“I want to appeal to Nigerians to be patient with the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. They shouldn’t expect immediate magic from him. We know the situation in this country. They have to be patient and pray for him so that he can succeed. The reason we went for him is our belief that he can bring the country out of the state of helplessness and hopelessness.”

The directors of media and ICT at AASG, Nwosu Emmanuel and Femi Sowunmi, respectively, described the president-elect as a master in leadership who demonstrated capacity when the Olusegun Obasanjo-led Federal Government withheld the allocations of Lagos State during Tinubu’s era as the governor.

