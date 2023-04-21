Bola Badmus | Lagos

THE Nasrul-Lahi-l-Fathi Society (NASFAT) has expressed the hope that the incoming administration of the president-elect, Senator Bola Tinubu, will bring about a “prosperous country we all have been dreaming of.”

President of NASFAT, Alhaji Abdul Mumin Niyi Yusuf, said this at this year’s edition of the organisation’s iftar with media outfits, which took place at Radio Lagos, Agidingbi, Ikeja.

Yusuf expressed appreciation to Allah and the people for the emergence of Tinubu as the president-elect, wishing his administration success in directing the affairs of the country as from May 29.

The NASFAT president charged the president-elect to ensure that his administration charts a new direction for Nigeria and gives the citizens a new lease of life.

He prayed for Tinubu’s success and urged Nigerians to support his administration to be able to lead the country to the Promised Land.

On the organisation’s activities, Alhaji Yusuf disclosed that half a billion naira had been disbursed as zakaat and sadaqah in the last five years, saying that same amount of money was spent on the NASFAT mosque in Aseese in Ogun State which hosted the first Juma’at service on April 14, 2023.

He recalled that NASFAT was formed in 1995 as a prayer group to interact with missioners while the focus had been on enlightening Muslims.

The guest speaker, Dr Mustapha Ibrahim, who is also the Resident Imam, University of Lagos (UNILAG) Mosque, highlighted the need for peace and harmony, pointing out that no development could take place in chaotic environments.

The cleric urged Muslim organisations to synergise to attain peace and development, saying that they should engage in methodical teachings and preaching to ensure religious harmony.





Dr Ibrahim quoted some portions of the Qur’an to buttress his stand, urged the people to learn not to spoil good things on earth but improve on them.

“After religious harmony in the land, you need knowledge and if Islamic societies come together, they will achieve more in the society,” he said.

The vice-chancellor of the Fountain University, Osogbo, Professor Olayinka Ramota Karim, said she was focused on ensuring that the institution becomes a centre of excellence development and improvement of students’ enrolment.”

Professor Karim, who is the first Muslim female vice-chancellor in the country, also promised to let the institution become self-sustaining and have global presence and excellent curriculum for all its 19 programmes.

She disclosed that the university currently has four colleges, but said more are being planned to improve its visibility nationally and internationally by improving on academic contents through student enrollment.

The occasion featured the unveiling of Lasilkin Communication, the media arm of NASFAT, by the chairman of its Board of Directors, Alhaji Isiaq Abiola, who was represented by the General Manager, Morufudeen Bello.

According to Bello, Lasilkin is designed to be the mouth-piece of the association by projecting what Islam represents to the public, noting that the communication outfit currently operates online and will soon on terrestrial broadcast.

He recalled that the broadcast outfit recorded a total of 1.6 million viewers during the live streaming of the Friday, April 14 Juma’at service at Aseese.

Those in attendance at the event include the NASFAT Chief Missioner, Imam Abdul-Azeez Moruf Onike; Alhaji Banji Busari and other members of the iftar committee.

