The Director and Producer of Gangs of Lagos, Jade Osiberu, has explained that her experience at Isale Eko, while shooting another movie called, Giddy Up, initiated the thoughts around ‘Gangs of Lagos’.

Jade, while speaking to journalists at a press briefing recently in Lagos, said they became characters in the story as she saw a mother cooking dinner and feeding her children.

She thought about what it would feel like to live in Isale Eko, stuck there yet desiring more for self and children.

According to her, she wanted to affect people who live the lives people don’t understand, saying it is a revelatory film.

Osiberu, therefore, stated that the movie is a story of empathy, love and dreams

Speaking also, Mrs Adesua Wellington, said she played a character that required so much from her physically and emotionally at the same time, adding that she had always been somewhat physical, but most people don’t know that side of her because she has not played many of those roles.

According to her, she did physical theatre for five years; Hence, it was a muscle that she had been itching to scratch, and for it to be done in a way that she would be proud of as well.” She said.





Gangs of Lagos is a high-stakes, gritty and hard-hitting action crime-thriller, with an authentic storyline centred on a group of childhood friends who each have to navigate destiny, growing up on the bustling streets and neighbourhood of Isale Eko, Lagos.

The feature film features Tobi Bakare, Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Chike Osebuka, Chioma Chukwuka, Iyabo Ojo, Olarotimi Fakunle, Alabi Pasuma, Funke Williams, Mr. Marcaroni, and Zlatan among many others.

