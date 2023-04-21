THE Ekiti State deputy governor, Chief Monisade Afuye, has appealed to Muslims to guard against religious intolerance and work hard to promote and peaceful coexistence to strengthen the unity among Nigerians.

Afuye saluted the faithful for their contributions to the nation’s development and spiritual growth, saying their Spartan lifestyles and belief in love and generosity (zakat) had helped in fighting poverty among the citizens.

The deputy governor said this on Wednesday while distributing food items to Yoruba Muslims and Hausa residents of Shasha Market in Ikere-Ekiti, in the spirit of the Ramadan season.

A statement by her Special Assistant (Media), Victor Ogunje, said Mrs Afuye exhibited similar gesture on Monday at the Ansar-Ud-Deen Mosque in Ado Ekiti, where hundreds of Muslims benefited.

Addressing the Muslim faithful, the deputy governor stated that the country is currently thirsty for enduring peace to surmount multifaceted crises, noting that no nation can progress in an atmosphere of war.

Mrs Afuye stressed that Muslims embracing the Ramadan lessons of tolerance, sacrifice, generosity and piety would help in taming the pervasive corruption and pilfering of the country’s wealth by privileged individuals.

The deputy governor said: “Let us use this opportunity to put the best teachings of Islam into practice such as kindness and the love of humanity, regardless of faith. Religious extremism has no place and recognition in the Holy Qur’an.

“Ramadan is an occasion for deep reflection and greater fear of Allah and avoidance of all evils that harm humanity.”

“Ramadan is characterised by abstention from food and drinks from dawn to dusk, which brings both the rich and poor to share the experience of hunger together, thereby strengthening the bonds between haves and have-nots.

“As you are rounding off this 30 days fasting season, let us not forget that Ramadan is not only about abstention, but it is a reminder to refrain from all kinds of evil and transgressions that harm humanity.

“We are particularly aware of the artificial increase in the prices of goods, including food items, during every month of Ramadan.





“While we are observing this important occasion in the spiritual life of Muslims, let us share what we have with the less fortunate, because by sharing our blessings with others, Allah will multiply our rewards for good deeds.”

Applauding Mrs Afuye’s benevolence, the Imam of Nawarudeen Mosque and Missioner, Ansar-Ud-Deen Society, Ikere Ekiti, Alhaji Ahmed Adeniran, prayed for the success of the Biodun Oyebanji government.

The cleric said: “I want to appreciate the government for remembering us at this crucial time. The people won’t forget whatever the leaders done while in the saddle.

“That is why our leaders must be conscious of what they do. They should try and satisfy their consciences. Nothing lasts forever. I want to appeal to this government to continue to consult widely with the people because democracy is about the citizens and not some individuals.”

Speaking on behalf of the Shasha community, the Imam of Hausa Mosque, Alhaji Abubakar Malami, promised that his people would continue to live peacefully with Yorubaland owners and pray for the success of Oyebanji’s administration.

Malami said the deputy governor’s gesture attested to the need for Nigerians to love one another, irrespective of tribe or religion.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

SPOTLIGHT: Agboola Joshua, the youngest certified cloud practitioner in Africa

Agboola Joshua is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Joshfortech. At age 6, Joshua started…

My experience at Isale Eko birthed ‘Gangs of Lagos’ —Osiberu

The Director and Producer of Gangs of Lagos, Jade Osiberu, has explained that her experience at Isale Eko, while shooting another movie called…

The secret of my great health at 95 —Pa Ayo Adebanjo

Afenifere leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, turned 95 during the week. In this interview by Deputy Editor, SAM NWAOKO, Chief Adebanjo speaks for the first time on…

OFFCUT: Netizens share interesting experiences on how they met their spouse

In the reactions gathered by Tribune Online through a post that reached over 100,000 social media users, netizens shared their beautiful experiences on…

See sports stars who paid heavily for divorce

Although rumours of an impossible settlement between PSG and Morocco star Achraf Hakimi and his wife have gone viral here are…

Cashless policy: Restoring public confidence in the banking industry

THESE are definitely not the best of times for the banking sector or the Nigerian economy and Nigerians in…