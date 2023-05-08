THE wholly-owned financial technology subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc, Stanbic IBTC Financial Services Limited, has commenced operations after securing all required regulatory approvals and licenses.

According to a statement the fintech firm would operate as a Payment Solutions Provider (PSP), focusing on developing innovative technology solutions to enhance its existing financial services offerings.

It will operate as a separate legal entity under the Stanbic IBTC umbrella, with its management team and dedicated resources to drive innovation and growth.

The subsidiary will work closely with the group’s existing teams to identify new opportunities and develop customized solutions to meet the unique needs of its customers.

“We believe that Stanbic IBTC Financial Services Limited has the potential to revolutionize the financial services industry by leveraging the power of technology to provide customers with new and innovative ways to manage their finances,” said the chief executive of Stanbic IBTC Financial Services Limited, Stanley Jacob, said, adding that, “We look forward to driving true platform orchestration that delivers robust payment solutions to businesses, consumers, and the government.”

It is believed that the launch of Stanbic IBTC Financial Services Limited marks an important milestone for Stanbic IBTC as the company seeks to remain at the forefront of the rapidly evolving financial services industry.

The subsidiary will leverage cutting-edge technology and expertise to provide customers with new and improved ways for businesses to manage their finances, sell online and collect payments via innovative payments and e-commerce solutions.

The group chief executive of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, Mr Demola Sogunle, indicated that the establishment of a fintech business would provide Stanbic IBTC with the opportunity to penetrate further into the payments and fintech markets and thus contribute to the growth of the overall business of the group.

“This development is exciting for our company as we continue to invest in new technologies and solutions that will allow us to serve our customers better and remain a leader in the financial services industry,” he added.

Stanbic IBTC Holdings intends to be Nigeria’s leading end-to-end financial solutions provider. In furtherance of this objective, Stanbic IBTC Financial Services Limited will facilitate payments processing, e-commerce, consumer lifestyle payments, and other value-added services, thus complementing other businesses currently operated by the group.





