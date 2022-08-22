Soludo commissions Surveyors’ House in Anambra

For proper documentation, identification, monitoring and control of members, the Nigerian Institution of Surveyors, Anambra State Branch has inaugurated its Surveyors’ House at Amawbia, Awka South Council Area, of the state.

Tribune Online gathered that the foundation of the building was laid in October 2014 and commissioned on August 19, 2022.

The State, Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, accompanied by other top government officials inaugurates the two-storey building complex housing a bungalow with a mini hall, two offices in the basement, a big hall, sixteen offices, sixteen guest rooms, three suits, as well as reception hall with two ancillary rooms and conveniences.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Soludo, who commended the project said surveyors play important role in nation-building and solicited their support in achieving his mandate of building a livable and prosperous Anambra State.

Soludo, who spoke through the Commissioner for Lands, Professor Offornze Amucheazi, noted that with the cooperation of professional bodies, all the sectors of the state economy will have a facelift, even as he advised them to punish any of their members, who drags the name of the institution to the mud.

In his speech, the National President, Nigerian Institution of Surveyors, Mr Oluwa Motemi, said that the edifice will stand the test of time as others will emulate the hard work put in place by the state chairman, Mr Chukwudi Nzomiwu, also a surveyor, whose tenure ushered in progressive governance with great pursuit, professional competence and capacity.

In his brief speech, the State Chairman of the institution, Mr Nzomiwu, a surveyor too, lauded the relationship between the institution and the present administration, assuring their partnership to help the governor achieve his mandate.

