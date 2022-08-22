2023: Kwankwaso betrays my confidence in NNPP, says Shekarau

The Senator representing Kano Central District and former Governor of Kano State, Malam Ibrahim Shekarau on Monday explained that the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and his group betrayed the trust reposed in him by aligning with the NNPP couple of months ago.

However, a highly rated traditional ruler from Northwest and former military head of state, were underground working for Senator Shekarau to dump the NNPP to work for the People Democratic Party ( PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

This is just as Senator Shekarau declined to inform his followers on whether he is leaving the NNPP, but assured them that the next line of action will be communicated to them within a few weeks to come.

He disclosed this on Monday at a meeting with the Shura advisory council drawn from 44 local government areas of the state which held at Kano Foundation Hall

His words “I will never be a party to injustice. My integrity is of utmost and not any political position that will make me compromise it and that of my people. Nobody will use position or money against my integrity.”

According to him, “All the agreements we had with him were betrayed by Kwankwaso and his boys and they did not accommodate one single person from my camp.”

He said, “We reached an agreement to accommodate my supporters into various elective positions in the party, but until now, the committee set up could not accommodate one single person apart from the Senatorial slot given to me.”

Senator Shekarau said,” I am a man of honour and integrity but his Governorship candidate (Abba Kabir Yusuf) who was given the responsibility to look at areas to accommodate my people into various elective positions never for one single day do so or even call for meeting talk less of accepting my supporters to contest”.

He added that “Nobody will use the money to change my conscience. I was a governor for eight years in Kano and people believed in my integrity. I am still living in a rented house in Abuja and never allocated a single plot of land to myself when I served as Governor in Kano and I challenged anyone who knows my plot of land to expose it.

He appealed to his teeming supporters to exercise patience and await his final decision on whether to remain in the NNPP or quit for another party.

However, a reliable source who preferred anonymity said, a prominent traditional ruler in the North West and a former military head of state (names withheld)were behind the move of Senator Shekarau to jettison the new party

It was also revealed that the clandestine game plan, is for Senator Shekarau to join the PDP and work for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar the PDP’s presidential flagbearer comes 2023

The source of the feeling of the prominent traditional ruler and former military head of state was that they felt that there was no credible and strong politician from the North West have political structure and, who are capable of commanding followers and acceptability among the rank and file members in the region for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Also, another factor was that they were been informed that Dr Kwankwaso may work for the presidential candidate of APC, hence the only way to clip the wings of both the APC and its presidential flagbearer was to work on Senator Shekarau to dump the APC for the PDP.





