FULL LIST: Countries still offering Nigerians multiple-entry visas

In light of the United States’ recent tightening of visa rules for Nigerians, several countries continue to offer multiple-entry visas, making travel planning easier for businesspeople, tourists, and students.

Here are the countries that still welcome Nigerians with visas allowing repeated entries over several years:

Countries with 5-Year Multiple Entry Visas

United Kingdom: Offers a Standard Visitor Visa with long-term options of two, five, or ten years, suitable for frequent visitors attending conferences, visiting family, or exploring cultural attractions. Schengen Countries (Europe): Grants five-year multiple entry visas under the Schengen Visa Code, ideal for business trips or extended holidays across 27 European countries. India: Issues five-year multiple-entry visas for business and tourism, allowing stays up to 180 days per visit, perfect for extended stays or frequent visits. South Africa: Offers multiple-entry visas valid for up to five years for Nigerians with ongoing business or family ties. Kenya: Provides long-term multiple-entry visas, including five-year options, for frequent travelers, businesspeople, or those with family commitments. United Arab Emirates (UAE): Recently launched a five-year tourist visa, allowing multiple entries with stays up to 180 days each year, ideal for leisure or business visits.

These countries offer flexible visa options for Nigerian travelers, making it easier to plan trips without the hassle of frequent visa applications.