Ebonyi Senator trains over 600 youths, women on orchard establishment, management

Over six hundred youths and women from Ebonyi North Senatorial zone have been trained on orchard establishment and management.

The training was organized by Senator Samuel Egwu in collaboration with the federal college of horticulture, Gombe State.

The beneficiaries are drawn from the four local governments of Ohaukwu, Izzi, Abakaliki and Ebonyi that make up the zone.

Apart from the issuance of certificates, each of the participants received a marching grant to start up any choosing options in fruits and seed productions

Orchard establishment and management are one of the areas in Agriculture with high unharnessed potential especially in the South East because of the soil texture and favourable weather conditions.

Egwu who was represented by former Chairman of Ebonyi local government, Professor Adaeze Nwuzor, during the training said the resolved to train the beneficiaries on the orchard establishment and management followed his in-depth research.

He noted that the purpose of the training is to build the capacity of youths and women to become not only self-reliant but also employers of labour.

He opined that stability can only be achieved in society when youths and women are empowered and positively engaged.

Nwofe Philip Mgboko, PDP Chairman, Izzi LGA lauded Egwu for the training and described it as timely.

He said “it is agricultural programme that focuses on training young farmers on how to grow orchards and it is coming at the right time, a farming season. This programme will help my people, our people have been yearning for help to facilitate their farms and it is coming at a time they are doing farming.

“He has been doing well and this is the third time Senator Egwu is training our youths on Agriculture this year and we ask him to continue to do good, to continue to attract democracy dividends. Last time, he donated electricity transformers to restore light in our place. It is a democratic dividend that is accrued to our people and we believe that our people will vote him en mass so that in the next dispensation, he will be the Senate President and we will get more”.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE



