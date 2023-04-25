Sokoto Professionals Network (SPN), a non-governmental organization, has announced plans for its formal inauguration and swearing-in of executive members and registered professionals.

The organization aims to promote professionalism among professionals of Sokoto State origin in the fields of sciences, humanities, and arts both in Nigeria and globally.

In a statement released by the Director of Media and Publicity, Dalhatu Sirajo Sifawa, after the Pre-Inauguration and Development Endowment Fund Launching meeting held on April 24, 2023, at the BUA Cement Guest House in Sokoto, it was revealed that the formal inauguration of the organization and its members is scheduled for June 10, 2023, in Sokoto.

The Chairman of the Incorporated Trustees of Sokoto Professionals Network, Engineer Zayyanu Tambari Yabo, noted that the organisation’s two years membership drive had yielded significant successes, with hundreds of professionals of Sokoto origins being registered both at home in Nigeria and abroad.

Yabo emphasized that the aim of establishing the Network is to partner and collaborate with stakeholders to promote and enhance sustainable professionalism, and through advocacy and reorientation programs, contribute to the development of the state.

Additionally, Engineer Yabo stated that the Network aims to build capacity and human resource development and initiate projects and programs that would develop skills and scholarship activities among Sokoto youths irrespective of their status or gender for state and nation-building.

During the meeting, three committees were constituted to oversee the inauguration, with Engineer Zayyanu Tambari Yabo chairing the Central Planning and Coordinating Committee, Dr Nurudeen Abubakar Mohammed heading the Venue and Programme’s committee, while Dalhatu Sirajo Sifawa leads the Media and Mobilization committee.

