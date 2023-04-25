The Bashir Apapa-led faction of the Labour Party has said that the alarm raised, by the Comrade, Julius Abure faction, of the Labour Party, that it has applied for disengagement of all cases of the Party at the Tribunal was orchestrated to make Nigeria ungovernable.

The Apapa-led faction of the Labour Party demanded that the Abure faction should prove her allegation by producing such a letter of disengagement sent to any of the tribunals including that of the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Gregory Obi.

The Apapa faction in a press statement issued by the National publicity secretary, Dr Abayomi Arabambi said the statement emanated from “the Unending, empty, bitter, misdirected ill-will from a thoroughly demystified, restrained and suspended former national Chairman Julius Abure

He said it was a lie from the pit of hell that LP NWC had filed suit to discontinue Peter Obi’s election petition tribunal case.

According to Arabambi, the alarm was a “coordinated attack launched by agents, political misfits and persons of questionable characters led by the “suspended and restrained former National Chairman of Labour Party Mr Julius Abure.

The statement reads in part: “Labour Party National Working Committee led by Alh Bashiru Lamidi Apapa wouldn’t have dignified this false publication laced with deliberate falsehood or considered it necessary to react to such an epistle of personal bitterness, ignorance and complete unintelligent outburst.

The statement said that “but for the benefit of the few in the public who may innocently be misinformed by this ethically and morally depraved” it would have to put the record straight.

The statement by Abayomi stated that the factional Chairman, Abure, for the records, has been restrained by the FCT high court over confirmed allegations of forgery of court seal.

“Forgery of signature and stamp of commissioners for OATH, Forgery and production of Treasury Single Account (TSA) and criminal conspiracies thus it’s not new to us that he can further engage himself in very cheap blackmail to gain public sympathy in other to cover up his criminal track

“We challenge him to at least produce a copy of the letter of engagement signed by the Acting National Chairman and Acting National Secretary to the lawyer that filed the suit and also a copy of the process filled with discontinuing the petition that our Presidential candidate filled before the tribunal

“Let it be known that we will not be intimidated by these wicked lies but we are quick to point out that it is a well-orchestrated plan by the corrupt Abure to incite violence and chaos in order to make Nigeria ungovernable.





“We also want to make it clear that the Labour Party will not engage in a verbal war with those pedestrian political misfits and despots since it’s obvious Abure is acting under the influence of his mental health condition.

Lastly, the Labour Party stands by our Presidential Candidate Mr Peter Obi’s mission to reclaim the mandate freely given to him and our party during the February 25th 2023 Presidential and National Assembly election. Arabambi stated in the statement.

