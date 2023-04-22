Prophetess Silekunola Naomi Ogunwusi, the former wife of the Ooni of Ife, has claimed to be single and ready to be married.

Naomi disclosed this in a recent interview with Punch about her relationship status. She says I am single and a “bride waiting to be dressed.”

The mother of Tadenikawo, the newly anointed Prince, declined to return to the palace, ruling out any reconciliation with the king and returning to the palace.

On Thursday, December 23, Naomi turned to social media to announce her breakup with Oba Ogunwusi.

“I proclaim today that I will no longer be referred to as the Ooni of Ife’s wife or the Queen of Ile-Ife, but as Queen of the People and mother to my precious Prince.

Today marks the start of a new day and the end of a chapter. Today, I am the mother of God’s one-of-a-kind gift. “I am no longer a slave to my thoughts of perfection,” she declared.

She said the monarch feels she is too soft to function in the palace, where six powerful women now exist.

Naomi, who just turned 30, described her time at the palace as bittersweet and said she would tell the tale whenever God gives her the go-ahead.

She said that while her marriage had collapsed, she had no regrets and learned from all of its lessons.