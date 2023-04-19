Advising someone with bad breath can be awkward, especially when you want to refrain from using offensive words.

However, netizens have shared their suggestions on how to advise someone with bad breath without being rude or disrespectful.

Read their funny comments:

Aboo Jihad Al-Lafiagi: I have this new toothpaste that changes the smelling of the mouth when it is used, please let go and try it. Lol

Augustine Oluwaseun: Always keep menthol sweets with you whenever you are going to visit them or when they visit you, take one and give them one. But, make sure you are also taking it to prevent them from being suspicious.

Kay Em En:You simply recommend them a brand of mouthwash or toothpaste.

AbdulKareem Babatunde AbdulMujeeb: When I notice that, I will bring up a topic on tooth hygiene on how do we normally brush our teeth, from there I will realize how well the person take care of his/her mouth.. At the same time we teach each other on how to brush our teeth to avoid mouth odour because, the way we take care of our mouth determine how best our breathe is…

Funmilayo Betty Oluwakemi: I will explain what some one need to do to manage it or to cure it, and the causes , adult must understand.

Min Pope Praise: Kinsman, Thy mouth emits the Glory and radiance of Babylon breeze, out of thy mouth ye emits the fragrance of burnt offering

Royaltee Ja’e: Gift them a mouth spray.





Aisegame Abdul-hakeem: Keep buying them toothpaste and tomtom for gift and they will get the message

Henry Ayomide Enitan:”I’m bored. Let’s drink mouthwash”

Mikaîl Oyewole Saberedowo: Which of the toothpaste are you using?

Tips on how to get rid of mouth odour

Brush and floss your teeth regularly Rinse your mouth after a meal with water or mouthwash after every meal Scrape your tongue regularly Use the right toothpaste, toothbrush and mouthwash that works perfectly for you. Chew mint gum after a meal Drink plenty of water to keep your mouth moist Quit smoking Keep track of the food that triggers bad breath and avoid it. Visit your dentist regularly

