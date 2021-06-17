Security top on our priority — Lagos FCE provost

PROVOST, Federal College of Education (Technical), Akoka, Lagos, Dr Wahab Azeez has disclosed that the institution is giving attention to security.

Dr Azeez made this disclosure while presenting the management’s scorecard, after two years in office as the provost of the institution.

He said that the services of the legionnaires had been engaged to beef up internal security even as the CCTV is being installed in the school.

The provost added that arrangements had also been made with the officers from Sabo Police Station in addition to its private arrangement.

The provost explained that his desire is to ensure the upgrade of the institution to Federal University of Technical Education.

He said efforts were ongoing with support from the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) to improve college in the areas of infrastructure, learning, and teaching.

“The Act that established this college is being amended at the National Assembly; my aspiration is to see that this college is upgraded to the Federal University of Technical Education.

“We need to make the public know the importance of technical education here in Nigeria; China is giving preference to technical education, being the reason for its progress.

“In all of these things, TETFund has been of great assistance to us in the college; our programmes are increasing. We need to expand and create an enabling environment for youths to learn more skills,” the provost said.

He added: “Some of the challenges we inherited from the previous administration were inadequate teaching infrastructure, facilities, landscape issues, dilapidated hostel accommodation, inadequate power supply, and misrepresentation of the college.

“We have created more and improved our ventures as part of efforts to tackle the issue of inadequate funds and to increase our Internally-Generated Revenue (IGR) so that all the activities we need to carry out do not suffer.

“Now, the issue of water and power supply is being addressed. Alternatively, we have got a proposal from a consultant to provide solar energy that we can use to power our streetlights and illuminate the entire environment when there is a power failure.”

He added that the management needed the inputs and presence of the Lagos State Government, as the Federal government-owned college was located in Lagos.

Azeez explained that the idea was to bring to the awareness of the Lagos State government that the college has facilities which could accommodate and help students from technical schools to pursue their career.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.