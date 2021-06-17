MAN celebrates 50th anniversary with secondary school students

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has celebrated its 50th anniversary with secondary school students around its various branches across the nation as part of activities lined up for the celebration.

The event which was held simultaneously at the various branches of the association nationwide, included short trips to manufacturing companies.

In Ibadan, the members of the association in the company of secondary school students, paid a courtesy visit to a manufacturing company situated in Ibadan, Saden Intercool Nigeria Limited.

Speaking during the visit, the executive secretary, Oyo, Osun, Ekiti, Ondo states branches, Mr Nanzing Rimdan, explained that the union came up with the idea of celebrating with the students in order to expose them to the manufacturing sector of the country.

“An excursion with students to member companies was considered in order to give the students practical knowledge of manufacturing processes,” he said.

He added that the event was held in Oyo, Osun, Ekiti, Ondo states and other branches of the association in Nigeria.

