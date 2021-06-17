Kano to redeploy 5,000 civil servants to classrooms

KANO State Executive Council has directed the state’s civil service to redeploy about 5,000 civil servants with requisite qualification in education to classrooms as part of effort to strengthen the sector.

While adopting the report of the committee established by the office of the Secretary to the State Government to identify such categories of civil servants with NCE, B.Ed or Diploma in education, the council also accepted the immediate establishment of an implementation committee.

Malam Muhammad Garba, the state Commissioner for Information, who disclosed this while addressing press men in his office, said the affected staff serving in Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) as well as Local Government Areas (LGAs) with vital teaching credentials were to be dispatched to fill existing posts in schools including tertiary institutions in the state.

According to him, the committee discovered that there are 575 officers with teaching qualification serving in MDAs, while 3,712 others are found in the 44 LGAs with duplicate functions.

Malam Garba also stated that 19 of these set had PhDs, 55 Masters, 1,100 B.Eds, 2,366 NCE and 10 with diploma in education.

He further disclosed that the committee’s findings also revealed that a total of 508 officers with three of them possessing Phds/Masters, 79 B Ed, 421 with NCE and five others with Diploma in Education were found in the local governments engaging in administrative duties.

The commissioner pointed out that zonal offices and local government areas have large concentration of officers.

To this end, the commissioner noted that, all civil servants found in MDAs with teaching qualifications and having more than five years to retirement should be posted to schools to teach, saying that the NCE holders under the State Universal Basic Education (SUBEB) should remain, and officers with B Ed be deployed to either the junior or senior secondary school, just as those with higher degrees are to be sent to tertiary institutions.

Malam Garba also indicated that the reintegrated civil servants were to be given two weeks induction before their deployment to schools and an additional one week refresher training every term.

The commissioner further stated that the move was in response to the learning situation and government’s commitment to achieving the education 2030 agenda which seeks to ensure the provision of education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all.

He announced that a policy and strategy would also be developed to make it compulsory for all public office holders and senior civil servants to be engaged in schools within their locality at least twice every month for the purpose of information and inspection visits to encourage pupils to study.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.