Suspected armed robbers have stolen a Toyota Camry belonging to one Taiwo Fayobi in the Ikenne area of Ogun State, with his three-year-old son inside.

Reports indicate that Fayobi was in the process of opening his house gate when the criminals entered his vehicle and drove away with his three-year-old son.

The incident left Fayobi bewildered, prompting him to raise an alarm about the abduction.

Subsequently, he promptly reported the incident to the nearest police station, seeking assistance in tracking down the suspects and recovering the stolen vehicle.

Confirming the development in a post on X on Saturday, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Omotola Odutola, identified the number plate of the stolen car as PKA 446 GV.

The post read, “Stolen Car / Child. On May 11, 2024. One Taiwo Fayobi, a resident in Ikenne, Ogun State, reported he alighted from his Toyota Camry PKA 446 GV to open his gate.

“Two hoodlums zoomed off with his car, with his three-year-old son inside. Influencers please share to save the boy.”