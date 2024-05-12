Social media platforms buzzed with unanimous approval as fans reiterated Breath of Life’s deserving win. The film emerged as the crowning jewel at the 2024 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA), drawing in audiences with its touching narrative and exceptional performances.

In a highly competitive field, seven films vied for the prestigious title of “Best Movie.” Among the contenders were Bolanle Austen-Peters’ “Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti,” BB Sasore’s “Breath of Life,” Tosin Otudeko’s “Over The Bridge,” Moses Inwang’s “Blood Vessel,” Funke Akindele’s “A Tribe Called Judah,” Editi Effiong’s “The Black Book,” and C.J. ‘Fiery’ Obasi’s “Mami Wata.”

Despite the commercial success of Funke Akindele’s film, “A Tribe Called Judah,” which became the first Nollywood production to gross over N1 billion at the box office in January, it fell short in the Best Movie category.

“Breath of Life” clinched the coveted award, receiving widespread approval from fans.

On social media, reactions poured in, with many echoing praise for “Breath of Life.”

@Larsviky commended the film, stating, “I don’t understand how this should even be a topic, breath of life was truly a breath of fresh air into Nollywood.”

Similarly, @AllTheWayLFC expressed scepticism towards “Tribe Called Judah,” remarking, “A Tribe Called Judah is overhyped. Maybe could have won the most overhyped movie if there was such an award.”

@Odogwu_Nomso emphasised the unmatched quality of “Breath of Life,” stating, “The Cinema, Story Line, Video Quality, Acting and Aura is soo clear. No comparison whatsoever.”

Meanwhile, @lil_maamiii defended the film’s victory, saying, “I don’t want to hear anything like Funke Akindele was robbed oo, when she bagged all the awards with “Omo ghetto the saga” nobody remembered Robbery oo, so please let Breath of life BREATHE!!!!!”

@Ritanwokocha6 lauded the depth of “Breath of Life,” noting, “A tribe called Judah isn’t a better movie than breath of life, they are both amazing. But breath of life is on another level of very deep meaning and great.”

Similarly, @missaniche dismissed the hype surrounding “Tribe called Juda,” asserting, “The only thing in Tribe called Juda is the PR, nothing else. The day I saw breath of life, I knew it’s a better movie than others.”

@25gunshots expressed admiration for “Tribe Called Judah” but acknowledged the superior quality of “Breath of Life,” stating, “I love A Tribe Called Judah. It ended in a funny way that many people didn’t expect. But you see Breath of Life, it’s top-notch from start to end. Breath of Life is class.”

