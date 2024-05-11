Finalists have emerged from the Roseline Etuokwu Sigma National Secondary School Quiz Competition.

According to the organisers of the competition, in a statement on Saturday, after months of intense competition across the 36 states of Nigeria and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), finalists from each of the six geopolitical zones of the country are ready to contend for the final prize.

The competition, organised by the Sigma Club ─ a socio-philanthropic organisation established in 1950 at the University of Ibadan and the oldest student organisation in sub-Saharan Africa ─ aims at showcasing academic excellence and fostering healthy competition among secondary school students.

The national secondary school quiz competition is sponsored by an old Sigma Club member and benefactor, Victor Etuokwu, through the Rams Foundation ─ an initiative that stemmed from his philanthropic nature and passion for quality education and academic excellence both at the grassroots and the national levels.

The Sigma Chief, Moses Eniola, noted that as one of its ways of giving to society, the club has been organising the competition annually in the last three years in the southwestern region of the country, but decided to go national this year.

“From the state heats to the regional showdowns, and now to the national final, each stage has been a showcase of knowledge, collaboration, critical thinking, and quick wit,” the Sigma Chief said.

The Sigma Chief revealed that with over N9,000,000 worth of prizes available, the final stage of the competition will be held on July 2nd in Ibadan, Oyo State, with the top schools from each region competing for the prize.

The finalists include students from the Ambassador College, Ota, Ogun State (South-West); Christ the King College, Onitsha, Anambra State (South East); Deeper Life High School, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State (South-South); Federal Government Academy, Suleja, Niger State (North-Central); Gombe High School, Gombe, Gombe State (North-East); and Al-Qalam Science Academy, Gusau, Zamfara State (North-West).

The prizes to be won include N1,000,000 for first position and national champion; N500,000 for the first runner-up; N250,000 for the second runner-up; N250,000 for each finalist for being regional champions; and the N100,000 already awarded to the champions of each of the 36 state and the FCT.

According to the organisers of the competition, part of the total prize money covered transportation and other logistics for the schools across the 36 states and the FCT.

The organisers stated that students of these secondary schools have demonstrated exceptional prowess in mathematics, English language, general knowledge, and current affairs.

The Sigma Chief stated that the journey of the students to this point has been marked by hard work, determination, and a thirst for knowledge, and that they are proud of them and look forward to an exciting final round.

The Chief added that the Roseline Etuokwu Sigma Secondary School Quiz Competition is more than just a contest, that it is a platform that empowers young minds, encourages academic excellence, and fosters a spirit of healthy competition.

He added that the Sigma Club extends its best wishes to all the finalists and expresses gratitude to everyone who has supported and contributed to the success of the competition.

