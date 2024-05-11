Gunmen launched an attack on a police checkpoint along Presidential Road in Enugu, resulting in the tragic deaths of two policemen.

This is coming just one week after another attack in Igga community, Uzo-Uwani local government area, where two policemen and three Neighbourhood Watch Group operatives lost their lives at the hands of rampaging hoodlums.

The recent attack, which took place around 9:30 pm on Friday, targeted officers from Ogui Division who were conducting stop-and-search operations along Presidential Road, Enugu.

According to Daniel Ndukwe, spokesperson for the Enugu Police command, the assailants, suspected to be armed members of IPOB/ESN, were operating in three SUV jeeps.

Ndukwe stated the operatives returned fire, forcing the hoodlums to escape with varying degrees of gunshot wounds and abandoning a recovered Lexus RX 300 jeep with Reg. No. KTU 991 FD.

But Governor Peter Mbah has placed a N10 million bounty on the killers, saying the State would go after the culprits with every resource at its disposal.

Mbah pledged the reward while briefing newsmen after a State Security Council meeting at the Government House, Enugu on Saturday.

The meeting attracted Commissioner of Police, Kanayo Uzuegbu; Director, State Security Services, Theresa Egbunu; Garrison Commander, 82 Division, Nigerian Army, Enugu, Brigadier General Murtala Abu; and the State Commander, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Peter Ogar, among others.

On the possible culprits, Mbah said available security information pointed to men of the Eastern Security Network, ESN, who came in several SUVs, among them a black Lexus SUV.

He called on members of the public to be on the lookout for the criminals and the exhibits and report same to security agencies.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE