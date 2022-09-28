Remaining fashionable on a budget

We are at a period where things are not like they used to be and the economy is forcing a new normal on everybody in terms of spending and managing money. And because of the harsh economic reality, many except people in showbiz and crème de la crème of the society have relegated fashion to the back burner to focus on day to day survival.

But for women, fashion is a way of life and no matter what happens, recession or not; they must look good especially at outings. It is indeed possible to be fashionable and slay on a budget. Looking classy without necessarily breaking the bank and going bankrupt is achievable if some simple tips are followed.

How can a woman slay on a budget?

Buy timeless dresses that can transcend occasions and periods. Clothes that will always be in fashion

Avoid trends: Clothes and accessories in trend may not only be unnecessarily expensive but also fizzle out before you make the best of your money.

Buy only what you don’t have but you need. It is about need and not wants

Shop and save: Buy when prices are down, take advantage of sales

Choose multipurpose outfits: Buy outfits that can serve more than one purpose and can fir diverse functions.

Use accessories to brighten your clothes.

Mix and Match: Experiment; mix and match prints to create a new look.

Buy fabrics that last and do not wash quickly

Buying made-in-Nigeria products

Learn to bargain.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE