Questioning Obaseki’s credentials is voodoo politics ― ADC Chairman

National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Chief Ralph O. Nwosu has said the party will not join in the voodoo politics of the All Progressives Party and the PDP over the credentials of Governor Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki.

The Chairman of ADC who spoke exclusively to Tribune Online on Thursday said such descent for the sake of politics was nothing else but gutter politics, a space ADC would not play.

Nwosu who is currently trapped in the United Kingdom owing to the impact of the global pandemic said Obaseki return is purely the decision of the people and that manifested through the youth group who picked his form at the ADC headquarters in Abuja.

“Four years ago PDP accused Obaseki and Oshiomhole and APC defended him, now the reverse. You want us to get into that gutter politics.

“Edo youth knows their son, the Monarchy knows their son, the premier university has spoken on his credentials, the court has given a ruling previously. My friend I do not believe in voodoo politics and I don’t play in that space.

“We are a disciplined and Responsible entity. And we stand for radical transparency. So we shall have the Governor relate with us and the people of Edo in an authentic conversation.

“We don’t want to be drawn into gutter politics of PDP.”

On whether the party can meet up with INEC deadline of June 29 for submission of its party gubernatorial nominee for Edo state Nwosu said Obaseki can be cleared within 48 hours so long as he submits himself to the ADC charter of goodwill in public service.

Nwosu also said that his absence from the process owing to being locked down for about three months now in the UK will not in any way invalidate nomination of aspirants by the party.

He said the ADC is a public trust where the National Deputy Chairman of the Party can stand in his stead and send the names of nominees to INEC ahead of its deadline.

“That’s no issues at all. It is a special time, the pandemic is global with challenges. Chief Nwosu doesn’t own the party. The party is a public trust. We have NWC and National Deputy Chairmen will do the needful.”

Nwosu said “He must sign the ADC charter of goodwill in public service and pledge to abide by ADC DNA. They can clear him to run even within 48hrs to our Edo primary which comes up on 27th.

Nwosu said he is convinced that Obaseki will be returned to Edo State Government House by the people of the state on whose shoulder rests the powers to so act on the day of the election on September 19, 2020.

“I am sure that if it is the will of the Edo youths and women, the NWC will take it seriously. The party exist for the people, not the other way.

“Once, the Governor can look at Edo people with a gracious heart and appreciate their compassion and pledge to serve them to his utmost best, the NWC can admit him to run.

“It depends on Edo people. From what is on ground Edo people will put him back to power if he stays away from the two parties that have masterminded the rape of the people’s commonwealth.

He said Obaseki must be wary of those who have rejected him earlier describing the ruling APC and the lead opposition PDP as manipulative opportunists “as opportunists the same politicians and good fathers are manipulating him to go to PDP or back to APC from where he already resigned.”

