Bauchi state Governor, Sen Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has expressed confidence in the ability of his Budget and Economic Planning Commissioner, Dr Aminu Hassan Gamawa to deliver as expected of any assignment assigned to him.

The governor highlighted the qualities of the Commissioner when he interacted via teleconference with participants of the Course 42 of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPPS), Kuru, Jos describing Aminu Gamawa as not only a resource person in the administration but in the state in general.

The governor also noted that people with vast experience and knowledge have been engaged to serve as members of the State Executive Council (SEC) to ensure effective and efficient implementation of the policy of his administration.

The Governor said, ” Dr Aminu Hassan is a resource person to us, a former lecturer with Harvard University he is doing very good work for us in Bauchi. We are proud of him and we are also very confident in his ability to deliver on any assignment”.

During the session, State Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Dr Aminu Hassan Gamawa shed more lights on the Population Growth and Human Capital Development of Bauchi state, saying that it is not only the population of Nigeria or Bauchi State that is growing, the entire world that is growing in which some countries are managing it better than others because of the policies initiated over the years.

He then pointed out that, statistics have shown that, if the population is growing more than their economic development, their wellbeing will be negatively affected.

Dr Aminu Hassan Gamawa who explained that the human capital development consists of knowledge, skills and the health of the people accumulated throughout their lives, said its impact is in the areas of education, health, agriculture, women and youth empowerment.

The Budget and Planning Commissioner also said that Bauchi has a huge landmass if harnessed through modern agriculture with proper implements and human capital development, the economy of the state would be developed.

He explained that “In our Ministry of Budget and Planning, we take planning seriously, we are planning not only for a short-term, but for a long-term to ensure adequate planning for human capital development, we in Bauchi our population growth is a challenge, but we also consider it as an opportunity”.

“In the 21st century, data is everything in proper economic planning and development, in Nigeria lack of proper economic planning is one of our challenges facing our population growth”, he added.

The Director-General of the Institute, Professor Habu Galadima who welcomed the governor to the meeting, recalled that the institute was established in 1979 as a high-level centre for reflection, research and learning, with the primary objective of serving as the nation’s foremost policy ‘think- tank’, developing a crop of top-class technocrats of high intellectual capacity, conceptualise and anchor the implementation of innovative and dynamic policy initiatives and strategies critical for national development.

Professor Habu Galadima further said that the institute also conducts courses for top-level policymakers and policy administrators, in addition, other opportunities provided for participants to interact on crucial issues with scholars and policymakers both within and outside the Institute.

The Director-General said President Muhammadu Buhari has approved ” Population Growth and Human Capital Development as a theme for the study tour of the 2020 participants as contained in a statement by Muslim Lawal, Special Assistant on Media to the Commissioner.

