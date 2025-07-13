Why I thank God I didn’t stay back in Abuja after my NYSC programme — Dr Najeem Salaam, ex-Speaker of Osun State House of Assembly

Dr Najeem Folasayo Salaam is a two-term former Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly. He share his rag- to- riches sory with TUNBOSUN OGUNDARE and lessons he has learnt about life in the past six decades.

LET us know about your growing up.

I grew up just like every other child from an average family in Nigeria and Yoruba land to be specific. It is only that I lost both parents at a very tender age. I was around six years old when my mother died, and 10 when my father died. So, it means I became an orphan around 10 years.

That, in a way, differentiated me from many other children in my local environment. I grew up as a son of nobody that God in His infinite mercy raised to become somebody in life. It can only be God. I was born on August 8th, 1965 and grew up in Ejigbo, in Osun State. I had my primary school in Ejigbo and started my secondary school also in Ejigbo before going to another community school in Ola Town.

My intention was to be a lawyer. Unfortunately, I was in a commercial class and I didn’t do Literature in English. So, I was told I couldn’t be a lawyer without having Literature in English in the West African School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).. So, I decided to re-sit my exam, and with Literature in English, in Baptist High School, Ejigbo. I passed the exam by the grace of God. So, I can say I had my secondary school education in both Ejigbo and Ola towns.

After my secondary education, I went to the former Oyo State College of Arts and Science (OSCAS), in Ile-Ife, for my Advanced Level Certificate. While at OSCAS (1987-1989), I sat for JAMB exam twice to study Law at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Ile-Ife with no luck. I couldn’t obtain the cut-off marks for Law at OAU. I then decided to go for another course: Political Science, also at the university. And that happened to be the direction God wanted me to go. Today, I’m a political scientist. I graduated with a strong, and not a weak Second Class (Upper Division) as my determination was to graduate with First Class. That was in 1993.

I also had my Master’s degree in Political Science from the same university in 2013. Because I was not satisfied with a Master’s degree and for the fact that knowledge is a life-long thing, I went back to the same department to have my PhD. I was still the Speaker of the House of Assembly when I went for my PhD programme. And by the grace of God, I’m a PhD holder and from a world-class university, OAU.

How were you able to combine your studies as a PhD student with the demands of the office of a Speaker, and that of your role as a family man?

To achieve anything good in life, it always has to do with courage, sacrifice, determination and above all, the grace of God. Nothing good comes cheap. You have to sacrifice something to get something. That was what happened.

Postgraduate Studies programme is a senior and not a junior class. We also had many high profile individuals from other fields: businessmen and women, engineers, lawyers and others were also coming from far distances such as Ondo, Abeokuta and even Lagos, as PhD students. Living in Osogbo, I was the closest and because of that, our lecturers gave us the opportunity to choose times that would be a bit convenient for us.

Also, the House of Assembly wasn’t sitting every day. Yes, at times one may be too occupied for work in the chamber, but then, whenever we had less work or no meeting, I would come to school to stay and study. I was allocated a room just like every other member of the class in the Post Graduate Hall on campus.

There was nothing like a preferential treatment for the Speaker as many of us shared the same corridors. So, I used my room and also the conference centre to study. I stayed at times for up to two or three days or more especially during exams. So, all is about determination.

But why go back to school then when you already had fame and wealth?

Learning is a life-long thing. Nothing can be compared with good and quality education.

Life is dynamic. And we the politicians suppose to have a second address and not just politics alone.

We need to engage in some other things outside politics. For me, politics is not a profession. Even at that, politicians suppose to be well-read and knowledgeable about issues of public importance. They should be able to do something else when they are not in position of power.

Politics can come and go, what will not leave you is what you have in you. So, today I’m a politician, a political scientist and also a farmer. Being a Political scientist and a farmer are my second addresses now.

So, because of my determination and focus, I used my free hours wisely. I did wake up in the middle of the night to study and do write-ups. Whenever I didn’t have people around me, I returned to my library for research. My thesis was on democracy and federalism. And as a PhD student, you have the opportunity to engage a research assistant to work with you for your research. So, with focus and determination, I scaled through. And my family members also were very understanding. We all sacrificed in a way.

Similarly, that I had lots of competent hands in the Assembly also helped me a lot. Whenever I was away, especially during exams, the work would go on. Although, we had a control over lecture timetable, we didn’t have the same control over the exam time table. So, my Deputy would carry on with the work and did it perfectly well. All the house members were in agreement with my ambition for further studies and they gave their support in their own way. To study in Ife and obtain school certificate requires a painstaking effort as you must earn your certificate.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE: VP Shettima warns ‘detractors’: Stop fabricating conflict between me and Tinubu

How was school life at OAU generally?

It was very interesting. I enjoyed it. My undergraduate days were most exciting and a bit tough. I did a lot of reading. I was always going to the library to read whenever we didn’t have lectures. At times, I would sleep in the classroom, and, during the exam, I turned the classroom to my bedroom. Some of my classmates and roommates can testify to this. I just had the determination to make First Class. That was my dream and it pained me that I couldn’t make First Class at the end of the day. I only came out with a very strong Second Class Upper. That time, since I don’t know of now, it was a very difficult thing for student in Political Science to graduate with First Class. I think we only had one First Class, Sunday Obiyan, who is now a professor in the same department. And I thank God for everything.

So, it was all about academics?

Not at all. But I must say that my studies came first before any other thing.

So, my social life in school was low. Not that I didn’t have social life but at a very low key. I was into some sort of campus politics. I was an active member of the National Association of Political Science Students. The hostel life, the local bukateria we used to patronize to eat Cassava Flour and all that would remain fresh in the memory. You will enjoy Ife more if you stay in Awolowo Hall. That is the political centre of OAU. But don’t forget I said earlier that my determination was to make First Class. I had the local government association that I joined and also the student association and still into other things, but I devoted most of my time to reading and studying. And because of where I was coming from, OSCAS, Where I did my “A Levels,” we used to read as if we were reading for Cambridge exam. That was the way students were prepared in that college then.

So, my first year in the university, I applied the same way of reading for AL exam, whereas it was like an introductory aspect of the university programme. We did more of general studies. So, most things that I read, I would just find out they were not asked in the exams, and that made my first year looked like a wasted effort.

Some of us that came from OSCAS wanted to showcase that we were good, but no way. That was where I missed the First Class grade. Because in Ife, as you are progressing in your studies, for most students, your CGPA will be decreasing. It is hard to move from low to higher grade for most students especially in courses like political science. But we thank God for everything. We had lots of tough lecturers in the department then. They were all fantastic and world-class lecturers. We thank God for passing through them. They didn’t disappoint us.

What was your job-seeking experience like after graduation?

We supposed to graduate in 1993, but ASUU strike kept us in school till 1994. So, I did my National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme in Abuja. That was during General Sanni Abacha’s government as a military man. While serving, I thought I could stay back in Abuja for job but I was told there was an embargo placed on government employment

Though, there’s always an embargo on government jobs except for those who know somebody. And don’t forget, I am a son of nobody and so nobody to help in that direction. Then, I told myself I needed to return home as I would not be able to survive in Abuja without a job. That was in 1995.

What now followed back home?

Back home was tough too. I tried to get job, especially banking job and many times I traveled to Lagos for aptitude test, but none worked out. I then talked to myself that I cannot continue to rely on looking for job. So, because of my early background in buying and selling, I opened a small pharmacy shop in my community where I was selling ordinary drugs and some other petty items such as wrist watch, wall clock, and provisions and all that. I just wanted to be very busy with activities.

However, I didn’t know that was what God would use to change my life story. While I was doing my things in my small shop, people were watching and taken record of my benevolence in a way.

At times, people would come without money to buy drugs, and I would give it to them on credit. Some would pay while others might not, but for me, life goes on.

But that act later paved way for me when I ventured into partisan politics in my community. That is why at times I would just be thanking God that I didn’t have the opportunity to stay back in Abuja after my NYSC days. Because I may not have been what God has made me to be today.

What about your political journey?

As I had said, I was into campus politics, though in a small way in my undergraduate days and also in my local community where I engaged in some kind of underground political alignments and movements, and also in a small way. We were doing that before Afenifere of a thing. My real foray into partisan politics started when the civilian era returned in 1999 and I joined the Alliance for Democracy with our leaders and fathers in politics.

I started joining them in doing meetings from ward level, to zone and then to local government and now more actively.

So, as I was operating my shop; I was also involved in partisan politics. I just didn’t want to stay idle. I didn’t want to be a beggar and more so that I had become a family man that early. I needed to cater for my family and all that.

Could you tell us about your striking moment in life?

I have so many things that make me happy. That I’m alive and that a son of nobody becomes somebody by the grace of God. That I had no inkling that I would ever become a lawmaker let alone become a Speaker of the House of Assembly and for two terms makes me happy. That I have understanding wives and children make me happy. The fact that I am today a PhD holder makes me happy. That God made me to be contented with whatever I have and fulfilled. All these make me happy.

So, it is very difficult for me to prioritize them. God has been faithful.

But do you still miss your parents, considering the fact that you lost them at a very tender age?

Honestly, I always feel sad. But I have people I can call my father and mother and truly, they are because of their strong roles in my life. But when I remember I have lost my biological parents at that age, it gives me sadness, especially now that God has blessed me to this level. I would think how it would have been to still have them around me, So that I would be able to compensate them for their labour and prayers for me.

For example, whenever I see my colleagues, friends, associates or any other person celebrating the life of their parents, such an occasion touches my heart. I see there’s no one to celebrate. But of course, I still have people that I can celebrate. My mother’s sister, Alhaja MopelolaJuwerat, for example, who took up the responsibility of taking care of me, and of standing in the gap for my biological mother. She is a woman of honour and celebration, and I thank God she is still alive, and God will continue to keep her for us. So, whenever I see her I see my biological mother in her. I also have a brother, RaymonAyanniyi, who I see as my biological father.

But how about your siblings?

They are doing fine in their own ways, and I thank for their lives.

Now what is your view about life, especially at 60?

Life is interesting. It is full of ups and downs. At times, you have it rough, and yet another time, things go smoothly. But, we should all know that there is nothing in this life that is forever. Life is short. No matter how wealthy or poor we are, we will die one day. But when we die, where we are going should be a great concern to us. I believe there is heaven and also hell and I want to make heaven at all cost. So, we must have positive impact on the people as well as the community and the entire society we live in. I cherish friendship and respect people irrespective of their social class. I look at it that whatever God does for me is by His grace..So I thank God for keeping me to this age, a son of nobody who has now become somebody. So, we should be our brothers’ keepers. We should wish others what we wish ourselves. If you consider you’re powerful and can do anything you like, you are a joker. God is the only one who can do anything and whenever He wants to. These should be our lifestyles either as a politician or non-politician.

Could you reflect on your wife’s kidnapping experience?

It was a bitter experience which I would never wish anybody in life. It was my first wife that was kidnapped. She operates a shop in Ejigbo and she has a car that she drives by herself. And on that particular day, unknown to her, some people were monitoring her movement.

She closed from shop around 7:00 to 7.30 in the evening. She was in the car going home with her daughter. At a particular point, the kidnappers crossed her way and she couldn’t maneuver the steering and the car got stuck in the gutter. They picked her up and left her daughter inside the car and put her in their own saloon car according to her. They put her at the back seat of the car and ordered her to lay flat on the floor of the car while they put their legs on her. That means that even if there is any police checkpoint, nobody will know that somebody was there. That was how she was taken out of Ejigbo. So, the kidnappers parked a trailer around Ilobu, a neighbouring town and stopped and put her inside the trailer and drove away.

I think their thinking was that people would not suspect that kidnappers could use trailer. But that was what they used and took her to the forest where she spent five days

How did you get the information?

I got the information almost immediately it happened. You know I was the Speaker at that time, and I was in Osogbo and even in the office of the governor when the news broke out to me.

Immediately, all the security operatives-the police, the SSS, DSS and the local vigilantes and so forth rose to the occasion. They swung into action and the incident had gone viral that the wife of the Osun State Speaker had been kidnapped. But she was rescued after spending five days in the forest with the kidnappers. But it was a tough experience.

That should be after you had paid ransom.

For God so good, we didn’t pay any ransom. Truly, all along, the kidnappers asked for ransom. They asked for N30 million and we began to negotiate for something smaller. I told them I was a poor speaker. Anytime they called I would be shivering. I must have to run inside the room because they warned me that another person must not hear our conversation. But the security operatives were all working and prayers from every corner in churches, mosques and the traditionalists were being offered for her safe rescue.

But something happened that led to her rescue. In the bush where they kept her around Abeokuta- Ibadan Expressway axis, there was this particular man, a palm wine tapper who was on the top of the palm tree and heard a strange voice around the place. The man then alerted some vigilantes thinking they were armed robbers. When vigilantes stormed the place, my wife was on top of her voice that they should please not shoot gun. She was speaking in Yoruba language. That she was kidnapped. That was how she was rescued and some of the kidnappers were also apprehended. You know as a speaker, my colleague in Oyo State, Senator Sunmonu, was the first person who broke the news that my wife had been rescued. During negotiation for ransom, the kidnappers asked me to bring the money down to Benin in Edo State and that nobody must know let alone followed me, that they were monitoring my movement. And you can’t call them except they call you. So, it was God who rescued her. And I thank Him and all the security operatives, and every other person who stood by my family at the period. Government must have to do something concrete about the insecurity situation in the country.

What are you doing now for a living?

I’m into big term farming which I had been doing even while I was a speaker. I’m into crops planting, poultry fishery and animal husbandry and so forth.