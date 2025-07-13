JUST IN: APC sweeps Lagos LG polls, wins 57 chairmanship seats

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has emerged victorious in the July 12 local government elections held across Lagos State, clinching all 57 chairmanship positions and 375 out of 376 councillorship seats.

Announcing the results at a press briefing on Sunday, the Chairman of the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC), Justice Mobolanle Abidemi Okikiolu-Ighile (Rtd.), confirmed the party’s dominant performance.

ALSO READ: Lagos LG polls: Our victory, continued endorsement of our vision for progress — APC

“The All Progressives Congress won all the chairmanship seats in the 20 Local Government Areas and 37 Local Council Development Areas in the state,” she said.

“They also secured 375 out of the 376 councillorship seats in the Lagos LG polls. The only councillorship position not won by the APC was in Yaba LCDA, where the Peoples Democratic Party emerged victorious.”

Details later…

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE