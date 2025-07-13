PoliticsTop News

JUST IN: APC sweeps Lagos LG polls, wins 57 chairmanship seats

Rachael Omidiji
APC Northern group Oyo APC guber hopeful, APC present candidates flags, Oyo APC on Ibadan teenager, APC sues for peace, APC raises alarm, FCT reconciliation committee, Analyst warns APC against Gov Oborevwori , APC policy roundtable on Nigeria's economy, Delta APC elders call for suspension of Rep member over 2027 endorsement remark, APC decries poor fortunes, Lagos LG polls: APC okays 432 chairmanship aspirants, Delta APC urges new members to register, 2027: Obidient movement chieftain mocks APC over new coalition

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has emerged victorious in the July 12 local government elections held across Lagos State, clinching all 57 chairmanship positions and 375 out of 376 councillorship seats.

Announcing the results at a press briefing on Sunday, the Chairman of the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC), Justice Mobolanle Abidemi Okikiolu-Ighile (Rtd.), confirmed the party’s dominant performance.

ALSO READ: Lagos LG polls: Our victory, continued endorsement of our vision for progress — APC

“The All Progressives Congress won all the chairmanship seats in the 20 Local Government Areas and 37 Local Council Development Areas in the state,” she said.

“They also secured 375 out of the 376 councillorship seats in the Lagos LG polls. The only councillorship position not won by the APC was in Yaba LCDA, where the Peoples Democratic Party emerged victorious.”

Details later…

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
 Join our WhatsApp Channel now

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article FG trains Ekiti technicians on repair of CNG, PMS-powered tricycles
Next Article northern hunters killing in Edo, Foundation holds medical outreach, child traffickers in Edo, Police arrest two gunrunners, Asue Ighodalo Movement (AIM), Edo electronic birth registration, Edo govt demolishes houses, Rainstorm in Edo Gunmen kidnap Chief Imam in Edo, demand N30m ransom

Frontpage Today

Subscribe to e-Paper

E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune

Welcome

Install
×