COVID-19: Nigeria records 587 new cases, total now 17,735

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Wednesday, announced that the country has recorded 587 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections in Nigeria to 17,735.
The NCDC disclosed this on its verified Twitter handle on Wednesday night.
The centre also said that the number of fatalities has risen to 469 after recording 14 new deaths, while 5,967 people have been discharged from the isolation centres after full recovery.
“On the 17th of June 2020, 587 new confirmed cases and 14 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.
“Till date, 17735 cases have been confirmed, 5967 cases have been discharged and 469 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
“The 587 new cases are reported from 18 states; Lagos-155, Edo-75, FCT-67, Rivers-65, Oyo-56, Delta-50, Bayelsa-25, Plateau-18, Kaduna-18, Enugu-17, Borno-12, Ogun-12, Ondo-7, Kwara-4, Kano-2, Gombe-2, Sokoto-1, Kebbi-1,” NCDC said.
See the breakdown of cases by state below;
Confirmed Cases by State
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|7,616
|6,186
|1,323
|107
|FCT
|1,391
|972
|391
|28
|Kano
|1,160
|414
|696
|50
|Rivers
|696
|397
|273
|26
|Edo
|695
|510
|154
|31
|Oyo
|661
|410
|242
|9
|Ogun
|586
|257
|315
|14
|Kaduna
|490
|194
|286
|10
|Borno
|457
|111
|316
|30
|Gombe
|443
|260
|171
|12
|Bauchi
|430
|131
|288
|11
|Katsina
|414
|159
|233
|22
|Delta
|367
|255
|95
|17
|Jigawa
|317
|121
|190
|6
|Plateau
|186
|67
|114
|5
|Nasarawa
|177
|97
|74
|6
|Abia
|173
|153
|20
|0
|Kwara
|172
|69
|98
|5
|Ebonyi
|162
|36
|126
|0
|Imo
|159
|135
|21
|3
|Sokoto
|133
|16
|103
|14
|Bayelsa
|111
|80
|28
|3
|Enugu
|93
|60
|28
|5
|Ondo
|89
|34
|41
|14
|Zamfara
|76
|0
|71
|5
|Kebbi
|67
|27
|34
|6
|Anambra
|66
|32
|25
|9
|Niger
|66
|34
|31
|1
|Yobe
|55
|2
|45
|8
|Osun
|50
|5
|41
|4
|Akwa Ibom
|48
|28
|18
|2
|Adamawa
|42
|1
|37
|4
|Benue
|36
|25
|11
|0
|Ekiti
|30
|10
|18
|2
|Taraba
|18
|8
|10
|0
|Kogi
|3
|3
|0
|0
587 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;
Lagos-155
Edo-75
FCT-67
Rivers-65
Oyo-56
Delta-50
Bayelsa-25
Plateau-18
Kaduna-18
Enugu-17
Borno-12
Ogun-12
Ondo-7
Kwara-4
Kano-2
Gombe-2
Sokoto-1
Kebbi-1
17,735 confirmed
5,967 discharged
469 deaths pic.twitter.com/vUBukvZYTN
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) June 17, 2020
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
BREAKING: APC Names Ajimobi Acting Chairman
The National Working Committee (NWC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), on Tuesday, announced Senator Abiola Ajimobi as its acting National Chairman. This followed affirmation of the suspension of National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, by an Appeal Court… Read Full Story
FG Threatens To Sack Striking Doctors As Meeting Ends In Deadlock
Following the failure of the marathon meeting between the Federal Government and the doctors under the auspices of National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) to reach a compromise, the government on Tuesday threatened to sack all striking doctors who fail to report to work on Wednesday… Read Full Story
QUICK EJACULATION, SMALL SIZE NOW TURNED TO A LONG LASTING BIG SIZE. BULLDOZE YOUR WOMAN INTO SEXUAL SUBMISSION WITH THIS NEW NATURAL MACHINE
CLICK HERE TO WORK FROM HOME WITHOUT ANY EXPERIENCE AND GET YOUR OWN STAY AT HOME PALLIATIVE. WE WILL DO IT ALL FOR YOU AND YOU WILL START EARNING FROM TODAY, ALL PROFIT WILL BE PAID DIRECTLY TO YOUR ACCOUNT. REGISTRATION WILL COST YOU NOTHING
Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!, make money from home and get paid in dollars working fully from home. You will be paid daily. click here link to be part of it.