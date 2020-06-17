COVID-19: Nigeria records 587 new cases, total now 17,735

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Wednesday, announced that the country has recorded 587 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections in Nigeria to 17,735.

The NCDC disclosed this on its verified Twitter handle on Wednesday night.

The centre also said that the number of fatalities has risen to 469 after recording 14 new deaths, while 5,967 people have been discharged from the isolation centres after full recovery.

“On the 17th of June 2020, 587 new confirmed cases and 14 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

“Till date, 17735 cases have been confirmed, 5967 cases have been discharged and 469 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 587 new cases are reported from 18 states; Lagos-155, Edo-75, FCT-67, Rivers-65, Oyo-56, Delta-50, Bayelsa-25, Plateau-18, Kaduna-18, Enugu-17, Borno-12, Ogun-12, Ondo-7, Kwara-4, Kano-2, Gombe-2, Sokoto-1, Kebbi-1,” NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 7,616 6,186 1,323 107 FCT 1,391 972 391 28 Kano 1,160 414 696 50 Rivers 696 397 273 26 Edo 695 510 154 31 Oyo 661 410 242 9 Ogun 586 257 315 14 Kaduna 490 194 286 10 Borno 457 111 316 30 Gombe 443 260 171 12 Bauchi 430 131 288 11 Katsina 414 159 233 22 Delta 367 255 95 17 Jigawa 317 121 190 6 Plateau 186 67 114 5 Nasarawa 177 97 74 6 Abia 173 153 20 0 Kwara 172 69 98 5 Ebonyi 162 36 126 0 Imo 159 135 21 3 Sokoto 133 16 103 14 Bayelsa 111 80 28 3 Enugu 93 60 28 5 Ondo 89 34 41 14 Zamfara 76 0 71 5 Kebbi 67 27 34 6 Anambra 66 32 25 9 Niger 66 34 31 1 Yobe 55 2 45 8 Osun 50 5 41 4 Akwa Ibom 48 28 18 2 Adamawa 42 1 37 4 Benue 36 25 11 0 Ekiti 30 10 18 2 Taraba 18 8 10 0 Kogi 3 3 0 0

