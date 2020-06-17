FUOYE student found dead in boyfriend’s hostel in OSPOLY, Iree

There was apprehension in Iree community of Boripe local government area of Osun State, when as 21year-old female student of the Federal University Oye Ekiti (FUOYE), Miss Faderera Oloyede was found dead in her boyfriend hostel room.

Though circumstances surrounding her death was still sketchy as of the time of filing this report, Tribune Online authoritatively gathered that the deceased had come to visit her boyfriend, identified as Ayo Maliki, who is a student of the Osun State Polytechnic (OSPOLY), Iree.

A credible source informed our correspondent that the deceased visited her boyfriend, alongside her coursemate, known as Adekemi Adewumi.

The corpse of the deceased was found in the room of her boyfriend, Maliki, located around Koko area of Iree after one Alhaji Koko Abubakar reported the incident to the Police.

However, Maliki was said to have ran away after the incident, just as policemen have launched a manhunt to arrest him.

When contacted on Wednesday, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of Osun State Police Command, Mrs Yemisi Opalola confirmed the investigation, saying the investigation was already ongoing to unravel the cause of the deceased death.

She further explained that the corpse of Faderera had been moved to the morgue of Ladoke Akintola University Teaching Hospital (LAUTECH), Osogbo for autopsy, adding her boyfriend, whom they visited overnight and ate rice ate together is currently at large.

Opalola added that her coursemate, Adekemi Adewumi had been arrested.

