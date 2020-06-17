Another harvest of arrests as EFCC picks 16 suspected internet fraudsters in Lagos, Ogun

It was another harvest of arrests on Wednesday as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arrested 16 young men suspected to be internet fraudster both in Lagos and Ogun State.

While five of the internet fraudsters were arrested in Ota, Ogun State, 11 others were arrested at Victoria Island in Lagos State.

Those arrested during the raid bty the agency in Ota, Ogun State, were Adeshina Michael, Ayeni Emiloju, Odenigbo Anthony, Afolabi Gbenga and Oyibogbola David Seun.

Those arrested at Victoria Island in Lagos State were Onothebor Edmond, Suuru Blessing, Ifedapo Opeyemi, Samson Samuel, Oguntade Idowu, Emmanuel Akinyemi, Seyi Kazeem, Sulaiman Taoheed, Oduwale Oluwasesan, Adewoye Oluwasesan and Alex Abiodun.

The suspected internet fraudsters arrested in Ota were picked inside a building of six flats while those arrested in Victoria Island were picked up inside a two-wing duplex.

According to a statement by the anti-graft agency on Wednesday evening, their arrest followed intelligence received about their alleged involvement in duping foreigners of various sums of hard currencies.

The EFCC said in the statement that various items recovered from the suspects include different brands of cars allegedly acquired from the proceeds of fraudulent activities, while it added that they would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

BREAKING: APC Names Ajimobi Acting Chairman

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), on Tuesday, announced Senator Abiola Ajimobi as its acting National Chairman. This followed affirmation of the suspension of National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, by an Appeal Court… Read Full Story

FG Threatens To Sack Striking Doctors As Meeting Ends In Deadlock

Following the failure of the marathon meeting between the Federal Government and the doctors under the auspices of National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) to reach a compromise, the government on Tuesday threatened to sack all striking doctors who fail to report to work on Wednesday… Read Full Story

I’ll Protect Children Against Sexual Violence ― Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has pledged the commitment of the government to protect children from sexual violence, domestic abuse and exploitation as Nigeria join the international community to celebrate the Day of the African Child… Read Full Story

Osinbajo’s Committee Did Not Call For Suspension Of NYSC ― Laolu Akande

Contrary to reports circulating in the mainstream media, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo did not call for the suspension of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Tribune Online reports. Osinbajo’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, made this known on Tuesday on Twitter… Read Full Story