COVID-19: Private hospital closed down as 17 staff test positive in Plateau

A private hospital in Jos, Plateau State, Rayfield Medical Services LTD, has been closed down as 17 staff of the hospital tested positive for COVID-19 after coming in contact with a coronavirus patient.

The State Commissioner of Health Dr Nimkong Nadam Lar who disclosed this to newsmen in Jos said two persons with a suspected case of COVID-19 were admitted at the hospital for a different ailment but later to be discovered that they were COVID-19 patients.

” Out of the two patients one died, the hospital has been closed down for safety of the public health. As of today, 198 cases of covid-19 confirmed in Plateau state while 113 discharged. The state has so far recorded 5 death while 29 healthy workers infected by coronavirus”

However, the management of the hospital in a statement said a COVID-19 patient who absconded from one of the state hospitals in Plateau State was admitted for an unrelated illness adding that the patient had denied any history of contact with a COVID-19 patient as well as any history of symptoms suggestive of COVID-19.

” The patient was managed for two days in our facility before we discovered the true state of affairs from the state Ministry of health. The patient was immediately evacuated by the ministry of health officials to the isolation facility and the hospital fumigated.

“A screening of primary and secondary contacts revealed that a number of our staff were also positive for the virus. They are also being attended to by the state ministry of health officials.

“In line with the state protocols, the hospital services have been suspended for two weeks and the entire facility closed for fumigation. We hope to resume normal services to the general public immediately after the expiration of the mandatory two weeks”

The management, therefore, reassures clients of the hospital’s commitment to excellent and quality healthcare services and the full adherence to all the safety protocols for the prevention of disease transmission in our facility.