Why I served food to guests at Imo event — Peter Obi

The presidential candidate of Labour Party in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, has addressed the public reaction to a viral video showing him serving food at a recent event, describing the act as a demonstration of leadership rooted in service, not spectacle.

Obi, in a statement posted on Sunday via his official X handle, clarified that his appearance at the Jubilee of Hope in Imo State was a private, low-profile event focused on promoting empathy and responsibility among the privileged.

He said he had not invited the media nor posted about the gathering himself, but third parties circulated images and footage that drew attention and criticism online.

According to Obi, the event was never about political showmanship but aimed to challenge societal norms by encouraging wealthy Nigerians to momentarily step away from their elevated status and serve the less privileged.

He emphasised that the gathering involved several distinguished individuals, including religious and corporate leaders, who also participated in serving food discreetly.

The former Anambra State governor expressed surprise at the reactions trailing his actions, insisting that service to others is a natural part of his life.

He recounted similar behaviour during his time in office and noted that he maintains the same habits in his personal life, handling domestic chores and serving his guests without hired help.

Obi explained that he remained at the event longer than planned because many attendees had personally requested that he serve them.

He stressed that such gestures should not be seen as extraordinary, but as an expected standard of leadership.

He further urged public office holders and citizens to adopt service as a cultural norm and to actively support the vulnerable as part of building a more equitable society.

Obi tweeted, “My weekend activity of serving food at a special event has been generating interest, as expectedly, because leaders in our society have removed the service component in leadership.

“It’s sounding strange that I was seen serving food to people. Let me be clear, that event was not about me. It was called the Jubilee of Hope, and its purpose is straightforward, to remind us all that true leadership is service, and that those who have must never forget those who do not.

“When I attended the Jubilee of Hope in Imo State, it was a private service event. I did not post about it, nor did I invite media coverage. Unfortunately, some third parties, completely outside of my team, shared photos and videos. As expected, the usual naysayers and paid agents went to work trying to twist something sincere into something political.

“But let me restate the heart of the matter, the Jubilee of Hope is designed for the rich to come down from their high places, even if just for a moment, and serve the poor, not as a show, but as a symbol of the society we must build. A society anchored on empathy, equity, and responsibility.

“I was not the only one who served that day. Many well-meaning and distinguished Nigerians also participated, people like Cardinal Onaiyekan, Senator Osita Izunaso, former Chairman of Seplat Plc, Dr. A.B.C. Orjiako, and many others, quietly and sincerely. It wasn’t about the cameras; it was about conscience.

“I am genuinely surprised that this simple act has become a topic of discussion. As Governor, I always served others whenever we had events. Even now, in private life, I do not have a house help. When guests visit my home, I serve them myself. I live simply, I sweep, I clean, because for me, humility is not a campaign strategy; it is a way of life.

“At the Jubilee of Hope, I stayed longer because many of the poor attendees requested that I serve them personally. I could not ignore them. That was the only reason. Otherwise, there was nothing special about what I did. Service is not special, it is expected.

“We cannot speak of building a New Nigeria while ignoring the hungry, the forgotten, and the poor. Events like this must not remain symbolic, they must become cultural. Public office holders, business leaders, and everyday citizens must unite in lifting others.

”Let us work together to build a country where hope is not seasonal, and dignity is not a privilege, but a right.”

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE