PSTT profiling state, non-state actors over port illegalities

The Port Standing Task Team (PSTT) has said that it is profiling state and non state actors over incessant illegalities along the nations port corridor.

According to a statement signed recently by the Head, Public Relations of the Nigerian Shippers Council, Rakiya Dhikru-Yagboyaju, the Coordinator General, PSTT, Mr. Moses Fadipe said this during a meeting held at the Nigerian Shippers’ council headquarters in Lagos.

Fadipe has said that for the ports corridors to be freed, the team needs to work with the Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) and Maritime Workers’ Union of Nigerian (MWUN).

He said that the illegalities on the port corridors are being tackled as a lot of state and non-state actors are currently being profiled.

He disclosed that some persons pose as NARTO workers to extort money on the port corridors.

In his response, the Executive Secretary, NARTO, Mr. Ogbogo Aloga, said anyone collecting money on the port corridors is involved in an illegal act. He appealed to the PSTT to address illegalities along Mile 2, Tin Can and Liverpool.

NARTO President, Yusuf Lawal said there is need for collaboration amongst all agencies working in the ports.

He further stated that the transport sector of the maritime industry is currently going through a tough time.

Also, speaking at the meeting the President-General of Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN), Comrade Adewale Adeyanju, expressed the readiness of the Union to support the team to ensure successful curbing of illegalities at the port.