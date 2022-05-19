FG inaugurates governing boards of NPA, MAN, NIWA, others

The Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, has inaugurated the five Governing Boards of Parastatals under the Ministry.

Amaechi, in a statement just before tendering his resignation letter as Minister, explained that the board members would help restructure and reposition the agencies for a robust, transparent and accountable economy.

While inaugurating the boards, Amaechi charged them to work in line with the policy directives of the Federal Government aimed at assisting the Parastatals to achieve its mandates.

“You are also charged with the responsibilities of measuring performance against targets and introducing broad policy measures that will curtail deviations and ensure that the targets are achieved.

”It is expedient to note that the need to engender harmonious working relationship with the management of the various parastatals to achieve the objectives of the government is paramount,” he said.

The minister warned the boards not to interfere with the day to day management of the Parastatals.

He explained that the minister in line with the guidelines to Administrative Procedures in the Federal Public Service (chapter 7), could exercise control over the parastatals at policy level through the board of parastatals.

He urged them to be acquainted with relevant government circulars and directives on relationship of the boards with their parastatals for a good and harmonious working relationship.

Amaechi also advised the boards to promote the tenets of prudence, transparency, accountability, equity and fairness in the discharge of their responsibilities.

Speaking earlier, the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Dr Magdalene Ajani said “the role of the Board is a part time role.

”You do not have offices assigned to you neither do you have vehicles assigned to you. You are called for meetings quarterly in line with the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

”When meetings are called, facilities will be provided to make you comfortable for those meeting period and of course your seating fees will be paid.

“As you are inaugurated and work starts, I am sure the ministry will have a more robust retreat session.

“The session where we can discuss stakes that might have been disturbing or that will help you to support us better in the management of the agencies,” Ajani stated.

Responding on behalf of the newly inaugurated Chairmen and Board members, Chairman, Governing Board of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Akinwunmi Ricketts appreciated the Federal Government for giving them the opportunity to serve.

He pledged the commitment of the members to deliver on their mandates.

The Boards of agencies inaugurated were Nigeria Institute of Transport Technology (NITT) and Maritime Academy of Nigeria, Oron. (MAN Oron). Others are, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Council for the Regulation of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria (CRFFN) and National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA).