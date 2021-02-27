Problems with menopause

I am in my late 50s and my menses has completely stopped meaning that I am now in my menopause. However, unlike some of my friends who are coping very well with Menopause, I am having hot flashes, night sweats, vaginal dryness and disturbed sleep. Kindly advise me on what to do

Sherifat (by SMS)

Menopause marks the end of a woman’s menstrual periods and each woman’s experience of menopause is unique. There are various ways of easing severe menstrual symptoms. These include the use of low-dose birth control pills and common vaginal moisturizers to relieve vaginal dryness. Many women can manage hot flashes with self-help approaches such as deep-breathing exercises, wearing loose, comfortable clothing and keeping the work place and home —especially the bedroom — cool. Taking estrogen or other hormones can be safe and effective for short-term relief of symptoms like hot flashes and night sweats—provided it’s prescribed by a doctor. Hormone therapy is also effective for preventing osteoporosis in women at high risk for breaking bones.

