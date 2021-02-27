My wife is not romantic, refuses that I kiss her —Man

A woman, Suliat Raimi has brought a divorce suit against her husband, Oladimeji Raimi, at Oja Oba/ Mapo Court C Customary Court, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State.

Suliat had sought for divorce on the accounts of irresponsibility and battery by her husband.

She added that the defendant maltreats her and their three children by constantly starving them of food.

According to her, Oladimeji lives a reckless life. She said that rather than meet the needs of the home, her husband spends his income on alcohol.

The plaintiff explained that the defendant always return home drunk.

Suliat stated that she was tired of living with a man who has no plan for the future. She, therefore, entreat the court to stop their marriage.

She also pleaded for the custody of their three children who according to her, her husband cared less about.

Oladimeji readily admitted to divorce.

The defendant stated that his wedlock with the plaintiff was devoid of intimacy.

Oladimeji told the court that Suliat was not romantic. He added that she always refused that he kissed her.

“I’m not happy married to Oladimeji because we fight every day.

“My husband maltreats me and our children and this is the main reason we fight.

“Oladimeji starves us; he denies us feeding allowance. As a result of this, our children look malnourished.

“I don’t feel comfortable when my husband is at home. I fear him because he is brutal in his ways.

“He insisted I should continue breast feeding our last child who was more than a year old.

“I explained to him it was a hard thing for me to do because I wasn’t eating well, but he failed to understand.

“He descended on me with blows and almost killed me.

“My husband spends his income on alcohol. He can drink from dawn to dusk and will return home tipsy and staggering.

“My lord, I pray that you separate us. Oladimeji obviously has no plan for the future.

“Our children and I have suffered enough in Oladimeji’s hand.

“I appeal that the custody of our children be given me, but my husband be made responsible for their upkeep,” Suliat begged.

“My lord, my mind is likewise made up on divorce,” Oladimeji stated.

“My marriage to Suliat is boring. I don’t feel excited having her around me because she’s not romantic.

“I tried all I could to bring spark into our relationship but she always rebuffs and frustrates me.

“My wife always refuses that I kiss her. She pushes me off any time I make this attempt.

“Suliat is stubborn and disobedient which explains why I always beat her.

“She derives pleasure flouting my orders. I insisted that she continued to breastfeed our child but she refused and gave me a flimsy excuse.

“Suliat is in the habit of packing out of my house any time we fight. She will move in again when it pleases her,” the defendant explained.

Giving his judgment after he had heard both parties, the court president, Chief Ademola Odunade, dissolved their union.

He awarded custody of their three children to the plaintiff and ordered the defendant to be responsible for their feeding, education and health care.

Odunade asked Oladimeji to give Suliat N12,000 monthly for their children’s feeding.

This he stated must be carried out through the court.

