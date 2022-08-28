Peter Obi denies merger talks with any presidential candidate

The Obi-Datti media office has denied reports that the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi was in talks with the presidential candidate of any party to negotiate its stand in the 2023 election.

According to the statement, the meeting of the Labour Party candidate and other Nigerian political leaders was an open matter and should not be seen by the supporters of any candidate as a gain to her political journey.

The statement read in part: “We know the intention of the spin-doctors in selling an utterly false story that the highflying Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi, met with his PDP counterpart and reached a deal. Nothing can be further from the truth!

“Obi’s foreign trip, its motive, and where and who to meet are already in the public domain; his meeting in the UK with some Nigerian political leaders is visually seen by all. But mischievous propagandists prefer to concoct lies in a desperate effort to clean up their candidate.

“We understand why the focus is on the Obi-Datti candidacy; they are easily the frontrunners in this 2023 race and the tag team has irresistible messages that are resonating with the embattled Nigerian public who are anxious more than ever to reclaim and take back their country.

“The LP candidates are on a divine mission to rescue and rebuild this country and cannot be distracted by any fabrications intended to mislead. If Obi’s mission is to rescue Nigeria from the old order, he ought not to be seen working for the changing order.

“The laughable contradictory story exposes the writers as having exhausted themselves even before the start of the electioneering campaign and now resort to manufacturing supporters. The same people who said that Obi is a social media phantom wave without political structure to win an election are today struggling to ‘photoshop’ the same Obi with their candidate.





“Obi’s respect for Atiku or any leader in this country has more to do with his sound upbringing and the fact that his style of politics is devoid of hate and bitterness and should not be misconstrued to be cavorting the spent order represented by the competition.

“These propagandists need to know that the movement Obi and Datti-Ahmed are driving is not something in control of one man negotiating it away.

“Nigerian people have taken the steering from Obi and are driving him to the Aso Rock Villa; they will not look sideways for distractions.

“Obi-Datti media office is privy to intelligence that many distorted stories will be dished to the public to create confusion in their minds of the public and notes that such a mission is dead on arrival because the people’s commitment to the ‘Obidient’ assignment is total.”