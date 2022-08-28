Thousands of APC members defect to PDP in Katsina

Nineteen thousand, five hundred (19,500) members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Baure Local Government Area of Katsina State, have dumped the ruling party for the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

At a grand rally held at Baure town to receive the defectors, the state party chairman, Alhaji Salisu Yusuf Majigiri said their defection is significant as they hail from President Muhammadu Buhari’s zone.

He noted that the defectors include ward executives who resigned their positions and joined the PDP

Majigiri listed some of the executives including ward chairmen, Vice Chairmen, a youth leader, and aides of some ward chairmen.

“Ata Bishir is a youth leader from Baure ward and he is a Special Adviser to the ward chairman, he has dumped APC to PDP, Sa’id Ibrahim an Assistant Financial Secretary of his ward has also dumped the broom and come under the umbrella.

“Alhaji Dan Iya is a ward Vice Chairman, Lawal Dan Maimare is a ward chairman, and Dauda Yellow is also until now a serving EXCO member.

“Others include Abdulaziz Dan Kuku, a delegate, Mamman Bashar a Vice chairman, AbdulJalal Sufyanu, Salmanu Magaji, Musa Mati, Alhassan Master, they now belong to the winning team, the PDP”, Majigiri affirmed.

Also addressing the crowd, the state PDP gubernatorial candidate, Alhaji Yakubu Lado said the party looks forward to receiving more defectors from the APC.

“This wave of defection from the APC to the PDP is only the tip of the iceberg, we will move to more Local Government Areas to receive more defectors from the APC to the PDP.

“We receive good news every day from various Local Government Areas where APC members decamp to our great party.

“The APC has brought backwardness, poverty and suffering to our state, they have made life too expensive for our people.

“The electorate in all parts of the state are ready to vote out the APC and vote for a great party, we will restore the state to the PDP era when there were no security challenges, we will restore peace and prosperity to the state”, Yakubu Lado said.

”We will strip the APC of all its members before the 2023 election,” Lado concluded.