Fake Army Captain arrested for armed robbery

39-year-old Andy Edwards who had in the past been parading himself as a Captain in the Nigerian Army has been arrested for armed robbery by policemen in Lagos State.

This was confirmed on Sunday by the Public Relations Officer of the police command Benjamin Hundeyin in a statement he personally signed.

The police image-maker said: “Detectives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested a fake Army Captain, Andy Teddy Edwards, ‘m’ aged 39 for armed robbery.”

He also added that “the fake soldier, who posed as a modelling agent, would invite ladies for auditioning and then rob them of their cars and valuables at gunpoint.”

According to Hundeyin, “he was arrested following a painstaking investigation that was launched after one of his victims reported the robbery of her Lexus RX330 SUV.

“Further investigation led to the recovery of one Ford Edge SUV with registration number KRD 276 EG, one sewing machine, one POS machine with six SIM cards, two pairs of military camouflage uniforms, one number plate – AFL 469 GD, in the suspect’s house.”

The police also stated that “while an investigation is being rounded off, the owner of the Ford SUV is hereby urged to come forward to claim same. The suspect would be arraigned at the conclusion of the investigation.”





Hundeyin, a Superintendent of Police stressed that “the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, fdc once again assures the good people of Lagos State of the unwavering commitment of officers and men of the command towards annihilation of crime and criminality in the state.”