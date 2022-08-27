Tinubu commends Buhari over resolve to support APC candidates

All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his loyalty and commitment to the party and her victory in the February 25, 2023 elections.

Tinubu spoke at the weekend when he received the party’s National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, and the APC National Working Committee at Tinubu/Shettima Campaign office in Abuja.

According to a press statement by his media aide, Tunde Rahman, President Buhari’s resolve not to support any other candidates except those being sponsored by APC, Buhari deserves commendation for being a true leader and loyal party man.

“I like the statement of Mr. President few days ago. Firm, concise, straight to the point and bold as a leader of our party. We should commend the President for that statement. For his commitment and loyalty to the party. And for being a true party leader.

“Tinubu pledged to work towards creating and powering a knowledge- based economy in Nigeria if elected president.

“Among other things if and when we are elected, we will work towards developing Nigeria as a knowledge-based economy that meets the overarching needs of the present and plans for the future.

“We will institute 21st century financial reforms, embark on 21st century infrastructural development and 21st century elimination of crimes that will be technology-driven.”

The APC National Chairman commended Tinubu for the efforts made and structures erected thus far towards ensuring an effective campaign.

Senator Adamu said: “You’re already writing the word success with these laudable efforts. Those who know you expect no less. And it is our hope and prayer that God Almighty crown our efforts with victory in February 2023.”