Put more of your contents out there, Don Jazzy urges young artistes

Renowned for discovering and nurturing young music talents, Mavin Records founder and music producer, Don Jazzy has unveiled a new music, Abimbola Oladokun, otherwise known as Bayanni under the imprint of Mavin, rallying support the new signee.

Releasing a video that welcomed Bayanni to the Mavin headquarters where he will be teaming up with other artistes currently under the label, Don Jazzy urged music lover and fans of the label to welcome his new act with open arms, saying he will not fail to live up to expectations.

The creative video that announced the signing of Bayanni featured popular Instagram comedians- Sabinus and Brain Jotter working in the ‘Mavin laboratory’ where newly signed artistes are ‘transformed’ in preparation for the unveiling of Bayanni.

The singer wasted no time as his unveiling was followed with the release of his debut EP entitled ‘Bayanni’. The four-track EP was produced by Don Jazzy and has been rated high by music enthusiasts.

Bayanni’s EP is number 3 on the Apple Top Album chart. His single ‘Body’ is the most listened to song on the music streaming platform and has also gotten a music video to accompany it.

Speaking about how he relies on the contents released on the social media accounts of young and talented acts to find out how much talent they possess and what they have done with their career, Don Jazzy who disclosed that he discovered Ayra, Boyspace and now Bayanni himself through their social media accounts, pointed out that he usually looks out for samples of what they could do on their Instagram pages even as he urged up-and-coming acts to always showcase their talent on their respective social media platforms.

“For the umpteenth time, showcase yourself on your page. I know it seems uncool to post a lot but you would be an uncool artiste if it is only your family that gets to hear your beautiful music till you give up”, he added.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Insecurity: 5,000 Nigerian Children May Die Of Starvation By October —UN

THE United Nations has raised the alarm that no fewer than 5,000 children in war-ravaged northeastern Nigeria will die of starvation in the next two months unless the world raises the necessary funds for intervention…

My London Meetings With Obasanjo, Tinubu, Atiku, Obi In Nigeria’s Interest —Wike

RIVERS State governor, Nyesom Wike, on Friday said that his London meetings with the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu, Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku and former President Olusegun Obasanjo were in the interest of the nation…

Bandits Stole My Chickens, Cut Off My Arms —Zamfara Man

A victim of a bandits attack, Ismail Mohammed, has explained how his life took a turn for the worse with the loss of his arms….