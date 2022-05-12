PenCom directs RSA holders to visit PFAs for data recapture exercise

In compliance with the Federal Government’s directive that all data generating organisations should harmonise their databases with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), the National Pension Commission (PenCom) has advised all Retirement Savings Account (RSA) holders to visit any branch of their Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) to participate in the ongoing Data Recapture Exercise (DRE).

PenCom said the exercise, which is for both active contributors and retirees whose data have not been recaptured, is also consistent with the need to have a credible database of all RSA holders in Nigeria.

Consequently, “all active contributors are hereby advised to visit their PFAs and provide the following documents to complete the data recapture: rStaff Identity Card or any one of the following: National Driver’s License; or Permanent Voter’s Card; or International Passport (mandatory for non-Nigerians). Enrollment Slip issued by NIMC, Birth Certificate or Sworn Affidavit of Age Declaration,” the PenCom stated.

However, retirees, who are either on programmed withdrawal or annuity, are expected to present the following documents: “National Driver’s License or any one of the following: Permanent Voter’s Card; or International Passport (mandatory for non-Nigerians). Enrollment Slip issued by NIMC, and Letter of Retirement issued by the employer to the retiree”.

All RSA holders, who have had a name change (either their surnames or first names or both after registration), are advised to present the following documents to their PFAs: “Marriage Certificate (only applicable in the case of marriage); Newspaper publication for change of name; Sworn affidavit, and confirmation letter for change of name from employer (if still in employment)”.

Also, PenCom has directed all PFAs to issue acknowledgement slips to RSA holders who submit complete documents for their data recapture, reiterating that the RSA holders will be notified of the status of their data recapture whether successful or not successful within five working days of submission of documents.





Two agents, Payone Solution Systems Limited and Afritech Multi-Concept Limited have been engaged by PFAs to carry out the DRE consistent with PenCom’s approval.

The agents are authorised to establish data recapture centres, and the RSA holders are allowed, therefore, to have their data recaptured at such centres by the agents if they are unable to visit the offices of their PFAs.

