Ex-Oyo SSG, Sharafadeen Alli, picks, submits APC Oyo South senatorial form

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Secretary to the Oyo State Government, Chief Sharafadeen Alli, has obtained and submitted the expression of interest and nomination forms for the Oyo South Senatorial contest.

The entry of Alli, who is a loyalist of former governor Rashidi Ladoja, brings the total number of aspirants who have got the forms to seven, pointing to a fierce contest for the ticket of the party in the district.

Speaking with Nigerian Tribune, Alli, who was part of the coalition that enthroned Governor Seyi Makinde, said he remains the most experienced of all the aspirants in the race for the Oyo South ticket.

“Yes, I can confirm to you that I have formally joined the race for the ticket of Oyo South Senatorial District under the banner of the APC. I have bought, filled in and submitted the forms. I am waiting for screening and subsequently the primary election.

“Oyo South is very crucial to the APC reclaiming the state it lost in 2019 and only the most experienced of us should be allowed to be the APC candidate. And I say without equivocation that I am the most experienced out of us all. I am also better positioned to give the candidate of the PDP a well-deserved defeat at the general election.

“The fact that we have many aspirants from the district is an eloquent testimony to the fact that APC parades the best in terms of political gladiators from the South and even in the state. I can assure you that once I get the ticket, I will win and my victory will mean APC is just one step into the Agodi Government House,” he said.





Told of PDP’s boast of victory in the district, Alli, who is also a senior lawyer as well as a high ranking member of the Olubadan-in-Council, described the boast as an empty one.

“APC will give the ruling party a crushing defeat that will be so clear to everybody. APC is the party to beat. PDP will be kicked out next year.

A close associate of Alli, Koyejo Oyetunde, who is a lawyer, said “We have absolute confidence in God and our party leaders and supporters that Alli will pick the party’s ticket and win the race for the party.

“Remember, he contested for the same seat in April 1996 and won, but the era was truncated by military interference. He is the best man for the job and will deliver because of his experience, exposure and pedigree,” Oyetunde said.

