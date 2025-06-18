Pastor Enenche visits Benue community over killings

Pastor Paul Enenche, Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, has visited Yelwata, a Benue community affected by recent violent attacks, leading prayer and healing outreach to the community.

Enenche described the Benue visit as one of “love, prayer, and healing” while sharing photos on his Facebook page.

“We came not just with words, but with hearts to mourn with those who mourn, to pray with those in pain, and to stand in the gap for healing and hope.”

During the outreach, the team prayed with the bereaved, declared hope and healing, and stood in solidarity with the community.

Enenche’s Facebook post read, “To every grieving family, you are not alone. To every broken heart, God sees you, and He will heal you. We declare peace over Yelwata. We declare restoration. We declare the comfort of the Holy Spirit”.

This visit comes after recent attacks in Benue State, particularly in Yelwata, left scores dead and displaced many residents.

The community has been grappling with the aftermath, and Enenche’s visit aimed to bring spiritual solace and support to the bereaved.