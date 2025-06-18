I called Ribadu 130 times to warn about Benue killings but… – Primate Ayodele

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has narrated how he called the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, several times to warn him before the attacks in Benue, but wasn’t given an audience.

The cleric, in a statement, revealed that he had seen the ugly incident weeks earlier in a vision after warning about it in his annual prophecy book titled “Warnings To The Nations”.

Primate Ayodele made it known that his decision to reach out to Nuhu Ribadu personally was to ensure his message, as directed by God, gets delivered, but sadly, it was ignored till the unfortunate incident happened.

“I called Nuhu Ribadu about 130 times to warn him about the Benue Killings beforehand so that it could be prevented, but when you put people who don’t respect God in power, these are some of the things that happen. I sent texts to him, but he never responded. I would say he should be blamed for what happened in Benue.”

The prophet expressed displeasure in the NSA, saying he went to his office but was turned back, and still went ahead to write a letter to him, but it was still not acknowledged.

“Probably he thinks I want to collect money from him, and I wonder what he wants to give me that I don’t already have. I went to his office, but I was turned back. I went ahead to write a letter because God doesn’t want the death of innocent lives, but these people in power are something else.”

Furthermore, Primate Ayodele stated that the problem in Benue goes beyond the governor’s power while admonishing administrators to always respect God in everything they do to get things done rightly.

“The problem in Benue goes beyond the governor’s power, and that’s why I sent a letter to him and Nuhu Ribadu. I even called a general to reach out to Ribadu regarding the vision I saw about the Benue attack, but the NSA ignored it. Our governors and administrators need to begin to respect God and listen to his warnings in order to get things done rightly.”