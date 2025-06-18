Near absence of CNG in North alarming — Group

An association under the aegis of the Centre for Human Resource and Development (CHRD) has condemned in totality the near-absence of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in Northern Nigeria, describing it as indicative of a lopsided distribution of the commodity across the country.

“Based on this, we unequivocally call on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Senate President, Sen. Godswill Akpabio, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajuddeen Abbas to, as a matter of urgency, investigate this menace as it is fast becoming a bane to social development in the North,” the group said.

The Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration had promised, following the removal of fuel subsidies, to ease the resulting pressure through the CNG initiative. The government also pledged to ensure equitable resource distribution across all regions.

In a joint statement signed by CHRD Coordinator and Secretary, Mr Kola Sami’u and Mr Yusufu Garba, respectively, the group said: “It is noticeable that the Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas (Pi-CNG) was launched about a year ago.”

The association lamented: “But sadly, thorough investigations by this centre have shown that the private firms engaged by the federal government to convey CNG to the North are either not qualified or are ill-prepared to handle this humongous project.”

“Currently, CNG is almost non-existent in nearly all the northern states including Kano, Kaduna, Kogi, Borno, Niger, etc. The CNG centres under construction in the North are taking too long to take up,” the association noted.

The organisation frowned at the disparity, stating: “Comparatively, other private firms engaged by the federal government to deliver Compressed Natural Gas in the South are handling the project. We can boastfully say that CNG is almost a success in the region.”

The statement continued: “The Federal Government under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu unveiled the initiative as a strategic response to ease pressure on the demand for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) consumption following the removal of fuel subsidies and it received substantial government and private investments.”

The government had committed to converting 150,000 vehicles within the first year, with plans to reach one million conversions by 2027. So far, however, the number of converted vehicles is estimated at fewer than 100,000. Apparently, the number of converted vehicles in the North compared to the South is abysmal. This is not unconnected with the near-absence of functional CNG centres in the North.

The CHRD further added: “Failure to address this issue will further fling the region into a deeper economic crisis, thereby giving the government a bad name.”

While the Federal Government targets $1 billion USD in annual investments for CNG conversion projects, the group cautioned that before expending such a huge sum on what it described as a “white elephant” in the North, a thorough assessment should be conducted to avoid wastage and align the region with its counterparts in terms of CNG distribution.

“Going by the challenges of the Presidential initiative on CNG in the North, we are demanding that the Federal Government revoke the project, sack the contractors and hand the project to efficient firms, capable of delivering on time,” the statement concluded.

